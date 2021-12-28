A 22-second video of a model walking alongside leopards and lions and then feeding a giraffe at a nature reserve in Kenya has gone viral

@Chimzi shared the video clip to his TikTok and users were blown away with some questioning whether the big cats had been given tranquillizers

Other users couldn't get enough of how regal the model who parades in traditional attire looks in the video and they hailed her as a black princess

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A stunning model has taken a ride on the wild in a new viral video. Images: Chimzi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of a beautiful model walking among a pride of lions has gone viral with peeps finding the clip wildly exciting.

@Chimzi shared the video which sees a model dressed in traditional African attire walking lions and leopards and swinging while feeding a giraffe. He captioned it:

"#BlackQueen living life #motherland #ChimziFashion #pride #lion #lionking #lionpride #queen #blacktiktokcommunity #blacktiktok #blacktravel #giraffe #fypage."

TikTok users cannot get enough of the video, and many have complimented the model on her stunning good looks.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

@Marcy M commented:

“When Disney said they were giving us a black princess this wat I wanted.”

@aroosa reacted:

“Thanks for blessing us with this.”

@ophelia said:

“I’m more mesmerised by this beautiful woman.”

@Chimzi responded:

“The beautiful model is @TakeMeWithYouVee.”

Mahalllllatchagirl said:

“She is so unbelievably beautiful.”

@Jantik74 said:

“Proud of my beautiful black Queen.”

@SpectacularHairCuts2.1 said:

“This is true African lifestyle. The land of Yahweh's chosen people.”

@teeura enquired about the safety of the animals.

“Dear world, wild animals are just that. We in Africa don't go around walking with them. the ones in this video might be on a tranquiliser.”

@evantiktok said:

“This video is proudly sponsored by nature in Kenya. Take time and visit Kenya.”

@usererror said:

“No one else should ever do this trend. She owns it now!”

@Sonya said:

“Don’t mind me, just taking my lion for a walk.”

@Cartier C said:

“I love you, this is my favourite video in the whole world.”

@Brittany Oehlerking said:

“She’s the REAL queen of the jungle.”

K Naomi lives it up in Kenya: Inside the model's lavish 'sistercation'

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about model and television personality K Naomi who took some time off to visit the beautiful Kenyan Island town of Lamu.

YEN.com.gh gathered K Naomi was accompanied by her sister in what she has since dubbed a 'sistercation'. "And now we welcome the new year.

"Full of things that have never been.. A trip with my sister to Kenya (Lamu). A few hours here...and I’m already in love. #Sistercation #KInKenya #Kenya #Lamu #Travels #IstoreZA," she captioned a photo.

In one of the posts on Instagram, K Noami rocks a white and red striped bikini as she hangs out at the pool.

Source: YEN.com.gh