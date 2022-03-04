Abena Korkor has reacted to a decision by an unnamed hotel in Accra to ban her from entering it

The hotel pasted photos of Abena Korkor on their notice board with a note warning staff not to allow her entry until further notice

Abena Korkor has angrily responded to this and said hotel is for married women who wish to have other women at the back of their wives

She is also ready to go to court to teach whoever is involved a lesson as she said "laws in Ghana work very well"

Controversial media person and social media model, Abena Korkor, has reacted to her banishment from a top hotel in Accra.

In two videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of ghgossip_hq, Abena Korkor laughed at the development and said it was a way to save her from boredom.

In the first video, according to her, hotel is a place for married men who are not bold enough to tell their wives that they want to bring one of their girlfriends home.

She added that she has her own home where she can bring anyone she wants in at any time, and wondered what she would be doing in a hotel.

Abena Korkor went on to say that interested persons can ban her from other places as well, not just from entering that hotel.

She stirred massive controversy when she mentioned the name of one Alex for reasons best known to her.

We cannot say if the said Alex works at the hotel where Abena Korkor was banned, or if he was the one with her at the hotel for the reason that she was banned.

In other video, Abena Korkor warned that she was ready to sue any blogger who tags her for the banishment controversy.

She explained that laws work very well in Ghana and so she will not hesitate to drag anyone to court if she feels the person is defaming her.

Abena Korkor said, for instance, that the big men and politicians whose names she has been mentioning for sleeping with her have not been able to sue her because it is the truth.

See the two videos here. Swipe for the second one:

