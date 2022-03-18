Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, has thrown her full weight behind him after claims by Abena Korkor that he slept with her

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, Louisa completely ignored Abena Korkor's claims and rather promoted her husband's business

Abena Korkor had accused one of Stonebwoy's friends of coming with him to see her, and advised Louisa to be careful of those around her and the husband

The wife of musician Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa Satekla, seems to have completely ignored claims made by Abena Korkor that her husband slept with her.

The controversial Instagram model and television presenter Abena Korkor had claimed that Stonebwoy slept with her and that his “sex is whack”.

She also named a close friend of Stonebwoy, one Chief, who escorts Stonebwoy to her anytime they had a game.

Abena Korkor then advised Stonebwoy’s wife to be very careful of those close to her husband and their family.

However, in post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Louisa’s Instagram, she was rather promoting her husband’s business.

Louisa shared a photo of a multi socket designed in BHIM and with Stonebwoy’s colours.

She captioned the photo: “Wow! This is so cute. BHIM!"

Louisa has proven with her post that she full support her husband and would continue to do so as long as they both shall live together.

Abena Korkor says Stonebwoy slept with her

On the night of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Abena Korkor pulled massive traffic on Twitter with her tweet that Stonebwoy slept with her.

She described Stonebwoy's performance as poor, indicating that it is nothing to write home about compared with the bouts she enjoyed with other men.

Her Twitter handle was pulled down so that she would not have access to it.

Not long after, Abena Korkor apologised to Stonebwoy and begged to be forgiven.

She also apologised to Asamoah Gyan, and Stephen Appiah, as their names were also dragged in the same light.

