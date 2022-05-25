Ace Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker has shared a lovely photo with his beautiful wife at a romantic getaway

The two lovebirds were spotted in an Instagram post having the time of their lives at a beach resort in Spain

Fans and ardent followers of the couple have showered the two with praises with some tapping into their blessing

Ace Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker and his lovely wife, Adjoa Vicker never fail to prove that they are definitely couple goals.

Van Vicker and Adjoa Vicker. Photo Source: @iam_vanvicker

Source: Instagram

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the duo are showing lovebirds and relationship fanatics that taking a break from your children and family and spending time alone at a romantic getaway overseas is a must to strengthen the bond.

Dressed in all white, the two lovebirds who have been married for over 20 years were seen having the time of their lives at Le Vante Beach in Spain.

Sharing the lovey dovey moment on his official Instagram page, Van Vicker captioned the photo:

A little mollycoddle helps with... #vacation #spain #pamper #vanvickers

Van Vicker was all smiles as his wife, Adjoa Vicker had her sassy boss chick look on as they took the photo.

Followers of Van Vicker shower love unto the couple

atsu_great_desire_k:

Sir I tapped into this grace in Jesus Name,,i will be lucky like you one day to have a good Woman ..mum.. sister.. partner.. friend Like Mummy..We love you The Family ❤️❤️❤️

sweetshad27:

the Vickers swagging..lit..keep glowing ..God's Divine favour on the family. Such a blessing

queenafiaschwarzenegger:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

nomwesigwashibah:

Thats what thy call happily ever after❤️❤️

flora.maya.7737:

The realest couple❤️❤️

theekfactor:

Have loads of FUN! ☀️

amisha_mimi_nicki_kay:

Papa and beautiful Mami

wacuka_005:

Ur wife is the luckiest woman

Source: YEN.com.gh