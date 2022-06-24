Ace media personality, Abeiku Santana, has advised actress and socialite, Kisa Gbekle, that her curvy banging body would not be the talk of town forever

Citing Moesha Boudong as an example, he said Moesha's enviable and expensive body is gradually shrinking and it is not as curvy as it used to be

Ace media personality, Abeiku Santana, has advised actress and socialite, Kisa Gbekle, that her banging curvy body would lose its value in some years to come.

In an interview with Abeilu Santqaqna on ATUU, she revealed that she spent over GH¢60,000 on cosmetic procedures to achieve the curvy body she has now.

Abeiku Santana and Kisa Gbekle. Photo Source: @abeikusantana @kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

However, Abeiku Santana opined that all the struggle to keep an ever young and sexy body is vanity. He added that everything will soon go back to its natural state.

Citing popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boudong who was known for her curvy plastic body, Abeiku Santana said the popular socialite had an enviable body which turned heads especially when she splashed bikini pictures online.

Have you seen Moesha lately? Three years ago, her shape was nothing like what it looks now. There's a difference. Her banging body has reduced. The hips, butt and everything is gradually deflating and that's how yours will be. Your GH¢60,000 worth body will soon deflate.

He noted that Moesha at that time was the reigning queen of cosmetic surgeries but currently due to her transformation to a staunch Christian, he has observed that her 'expensive body' is gradually shrinking.

Reiterating his stance, he mentioned that Kisa's curvy body, just like Moesha's, won't be as sexually appealing forever.

"Look at your stomach, it's gradually getting big. Were all these even necessary? These things don't last; it gradually deflates like a punctured football," the popular broadcaster stated on the Atuu Show."

Watch the interview below from 13:18.

Abeiku added that he believes it was unnecessary for her to go through the pain and spend so much money to enhance her body that will rot under six feet someday.

"You spend that much on all these only for you to be buried with it one day? There's a way that seems right unto man but the end of it all is destruction. The path you were on was the exact path Moesha towed and now look at her end? Now Moesha is using her body to preach God's word," .

Kisa, however, rebutted Abeiku's comment, stressing that the narrative will not be the same for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh