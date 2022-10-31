The 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022 was held on October 30, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria

The prestigious award ceremony seeks to celebrate African cinema and recognize the excellence of professionals in the film industry

Ghana was heavily represented at the awards, with actors Adjetey Anang and Eugene Boateng coming home with awards

The flag of Ghana was raised high at the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards 2022 (AMAA2022). Held in Lagos, Nigeria, the biggest gathering of movie makers across the African continent saw Ghana sweep three awards.

Ghanaian award winners at the AMAA 2022 Photo Source: @adjeteyanang, @eugene_boateng

The star-studded Ghanaian-German movie Borga was awarded the "Award for Achievement in Screenplay." Borga went up against other African movies, including Surviving Gaza (South Africa), Road to My Father's Compound (Ghana), Jolly Roger (Nigeria), and Tembele (Uganda).

The night also saw celebrated Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang pick up the "Best Actor In A Supporting Role" award for his role in Borga. He beat competition from South Africa's Aphiwe Mkefe and Tshamano Sebe to claim the award, as well as Wale Ojo, Toyin Osinaike, Segun Arinze and Josh2Funny, all from Nigeria.

The "Best Actor In A Leading Role" award was received by German actor of Ghanaian roots, Eugene Boateng. A keenly contested category, Eugene surpassed fellow Ghanaian Aaron Adatsi, Patrick Nkakalukanyi (Uganda), Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika (Tanzania), Botlhale Mahlangu (South Africa) and Nigeria's Deyemi Okanlanwo, Akah Nnani, and Daniel Etim Effiong.

All About The Movie Borga

Borga revolves around Kojo, who sets off to Germany to fulfil his dream of living an excessively wealthy life abroad. Being met with hardships and refusing to return to his homeland, Kojo must fit the image of the wealthy Borga from Germany. Borga earned 14 nominations at the AMAAs, the highest in the history of the awards scheme.

