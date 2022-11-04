Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has gotten many Ghanaians talking about her incredible kete dance moves

In the video, Yvonne Nelson was the groomslady as she dressed in kaftan and a pair of trousers to grace her friend's wedding

The video has sparked reactions among many Ghanaians as some wonder what Yvonne Nelson was doing

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, has turned heads with her dance moves as the video takes over social media sparking lots of interactions.

In the video sighted on the Instagram page of Pulse Ghana, she was dressed in brown kaftan and a pair of brown trousers. Her hair was styled in a bob cut that hang over her shoulders.

Yvonne Nelson was a groomslady at her friends wedding. In the video, she began to dance the kete, a traditional dance from the Ashanti Region, as the dancer approached her.

She mimicked the dancer's moves as she beamed with smiles and threw her hands in the air.

The video has gotten many Ghanaians surprised as they watch in awe and admire Yvonne's dance moves.

Yvonne Nelson stirs reactions as she dances kete

knowgad:

“No cedis,No cedis” give him dollars erh

gimbzbodyclinic:

Ghana to the world, ever beautiful Yvonne ❤️❤️❤️

_thesimpleman__:

She says “nothing I get “

greatman_gordon:

Hey, Yvonne, you can do it better, please. Start again

pinkys_kloset:

Like, what is she doing

afiakube:

Yvonne, Felicia Osei and Giovanni who is the worse at dancing

estie2941:

Yvonne, no cedis s3n?

