Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has released lovely photos to mark her 39th birthday

Looking gorgeous in the photos she shared on her Instagram page, she slayed in a purple gown and in another photo, she rocked a white shirt dress

Many have thronged the comment section of the photos to shower her with lovely messages on her special day

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has dropped some gorgeous photos to mark her 39th birthday, and many people cannot get over how stunning she looks in the photos.

Jackie Appiah looking stunning in birthday photos. Photo Source: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

She was spotted wearing a purple corset dress in the first photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The dress revealed some cleavage as she covered that section of the dress with tulle fabric that matched her skin tone so as not to make it seem she was revealing too much skin.

The dress has long sleeves made of tulle fabric that matches her skin tone that was designed using some purple lace fabric. A purple tulle fabric in the same shade of purple as the lace was used to make a mini puff on the right sleeve of the dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her hair was held in a huge bun, with some sections hanging loose on both sides of her face to spice up her entire look.

In another photo, she was spotted wearing a white long-sleeve shirt dress, with her hair hanging over her shoulders, as she held onto a pole for the lovely photo to be captured.

Many have gushed over how stunning she looks in her birthday photos.

Below are birthday photos of Jackie Appiah.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah releases lovely photos on birthday

tokemakinwa said:

Jackieeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday Queen ❤️

emeliabrobbey remarked:

Happy birthday to you, Lady J more blessings, beautiful

_asantewaaaa_ remarked:

Happy birthday Queen

gloriaosarfo stated:

Aaaaaw Jackie, you're just so beautiful Happy, blessed birthday to you, superstar We love you dearly❤❤

jackieiseverywhere stated:

Happy Birthday, Name God continue to Bless you ❤️

phil_tofolo stated:

Happy Birthday to you, Jackie!!! Bless you! Much love to you, my star!!! Enjoy your day!

mary_lazarus commented:

Happy birthday Sis..... God's blessings

realmercyaigbe said:

Happy birthday beautiful

Jackie Appiah Travels To Kumasi Ahead Of Birthday, Books Exquisite Suite To Host Friends (Videos)

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turns 39 on December 5 2022, and as part of celebrations to mark her special day, she reserved a suite in Kumasi to host her friends.

She left Accra on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with her manager Samira Yakubu and the rest of her team to make preparations for the big day the following day.

Upon arrival at the Fair View Court suite in Kumasi, Jackie and her team were welcomed by the owner, who took them around the property where they would be lodging for the next few days.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh