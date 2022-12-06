Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah marked her 39th birthday in grand style in her hometown, Ejisu, Abankuro, as a ceremony was held in her honour

She was given a warm welcome as two Adowa dancers danced together with her, with one of them capturing the attention of netizens as she focused on picking money that was being sprayed on Jackie Appiah

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many admire Jackie's Adowa moves as they react to the other dancer's actions

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah turned a year older on December 5, 2022. As part of celebrations to mark her special day, she visited her hometown, Ejisu, Abankuro, to make some donations.

She donated a 10-unit modern toilet and a borehole to the residents of the Ejisu community.

Jackie Appiah, who turned 39, was spotted displaying her Adowa dance moves as she arrived at the venue to make some donations to her people.

The people greatly welcomed her as two Adowa dancers welcomed her while dancing and showing off their moves.

They wrapped Jackie in a full piece of kente fabric as she majestically followed the dance moves of the Adowa dancers on the ceremony grounds.

However, the part of the video that caused a massive stir was when one of the dancers ditched her dance moves for money that was being splashed on Jackie Appiah.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah displays Adowa skills in her hometown as Adowa dancer picks money being splashed on her

c.c_ayisha remarked:

It's the dance for me.

kwakyewaa.xx commented:

This adowa lady has been picking money since morning why

sandylove_25 commented:

The lady dancing adowa has stopped dancing and picking money

fashionbyeyram said:

This dancer is really wild for money oo

nanaafiakobeh said:

It's the dance for me

nanaop_gh remarked:

Jackie's Adowa is tasty it needs water bless her

city_youth_tv said:

The moves she’s making are for kings who own the land. she doesn’t know how to dance adowa. Anyway, happy birthday to you, my queen, may u live to be 104.3 years old in Jesus Christ Name, Amen

