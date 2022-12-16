After she gained fame and wealth from playing in significant movie roles, Nana Ama McBrown does well to give back to society whenever she can

From holding free NHIS registration for people in her hometown to gifting branded items on the streets of Accra, The Empress does it all

YEN.com.gh has compiled five of some of the memorable moments when she showed her kind side

Nana Ama McBrown over the years has impacted her society in a positive way and in the best way she can after she gained fame and wealth.

Nana Ama McBrown and some hawkers. Photo Source: @iamamamcbrown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the beautiful moments when she showed her kind and passionate side.

Nana Ama McBrown and street hawkers

Nana Ama McBrown gave out branded products of Holy Insecticide Spray to some street hawkers and Ghanaian traders. From the photos, one could tell how excited they were to receive the items.

Nana Ama McBrown and school kids

The Empress was welcomed by some little kids as she joined them in their school. The kids stood at the other end of the glass door as they were expectant of seeing her. They high-fived her and she hugged some of them.

Mrs McBrown Mensah gives back to people with talent

The McBrown Foundation in partnership with @florirobertsgh helped makeup enthusiasts start their careers in makeup after they announced a programme which they had to apply for.

The winner of the training programme took home a full makeup starter kit and other souvenirs which were sponsored by @floriroberts and the Mcbrowns Foundation.

Watch a video of how that day went:

Marks her 45th birthday by giving back to her hometown in Kumasi

On August 15 2022, The Empress celebrated her 45th birthday. As part of celebrating her big day, she helped people in her hometown, Kumasi Kwadaso, subscribe to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The registration session was done for free and it saw more than 1700 persons, both the elderly and children be members of the scheme.

Mrs McBrown Mensah gifts cash to a classmate who is blind

The actress and TV personality gifted her classmate, her former JHS classmate who turned blind a freezer and other branded items. She also helped foot his back rent.

Watch the video below:

