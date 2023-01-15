Celebrated Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has gotten many fans in an exciting mood after she announced the premiere of a new movie

The movie which is titled 'Kotoka', she said, would be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on Valentine's Day

Many of her ardent fans and followers have taken to the comment section of the post to share their reactions on the news

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and film producer, Yvonne Nelson, has announced that she would be releasing a movie on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023.

Details of Yvonne Nelson's new movie, Kotoka. Photo Source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Sharing this great news on her Instagram page, she stated that on the wonderful day of love, movie lovers would be able to watch the movie at the Silverbird Cinemas.

The movie, which is titled Kotoka is a Yvonne Nelson Productions movie that starrs Majid Michel, Franklin Adjetey, and Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr.

It also features Christy N. Ukata, Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi, and Kweku Elliott.

It also starrs Yvonne Nelson herself who is the mastermind behind the much-anticipated movie.

Captioning the post on her official Instagram page she said,

K O T O K A premieres on Valentine’s Day at the Silverbird Cinemas. @ynproductionsgh

Reactions as Yvonne Nelson announces new movie set to premiere on Vals Day

blayzpictures_ commented:

Let's go

kuukuwa6 said:

I knew she was cooking something for this year's valentine, YN

wenluvkleopatra remarked:

Yvonne is everything your fav isn’t ❤️

kofikoomsongh_ stated:

YN is serving us hot again!!!! ❤️

_f.eldmann stated:

Yaaaaaazzz she did it again

___musah07 remarked:

This movie is going to be lite loving the production plus the cast

lorettaagyemang1 commented:

Valentine's Day will never be complete without a YN movie y'all❤️

Meanwhile, many of her ardent fans have shown excitement as they continue to share how fun their Valentine's Day is going to be with a Yvonne Nelson movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh