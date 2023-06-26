A snippet of Kumawood actor Dr Likee and actress Bernice Asare's Adam and Eve series has caused a frenzy on social media

They were dressed in leaves-themed outfits and engaged in a conversation in the bush

Asamoah Gyan, Sonnie Badu and many social media users commented on the post with many laughing emojis and positive reviews

Comedian and YouTuber Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, and actress Bernice Asare have released their much anticipated Adam and Eve movie.

Akabenezer and Bernice Asare in Adam and Eve movie.

Akabenezer and Bernice Asare in Adam and Eve movie

The video that emerged online was a snippet from one of the episodes of the Adam and Eve series featuring Dr Likee and Bernice Asare.

The aspect of the video that got many people laughing hard was how Adam and Eve mentioned each other's names with strange voices.

The storyline in the viral video saw Adam eating from a green leaf and was joined by Eve, who was heading towards a thick part of the bush to defecate.

Adam hinted that he defecates anywhere because it nourishes the crops to grow. However, he urged Eve not to do the same since hers would kill them.

This resulted in a banter that got many people laughing hard in the comment section.

Below is a video of Akabenezer and Bernice Asare's rendition of Adam and Eve.

People share their views on the viral Adam and Eve video

Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste Sonnie Badu, and many others filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Others also commended Bernice Asare and Dr Likee for their exceptional acting skills.

daison_davids said:

Aka is a whole mood

setornam said:

Ah ah ah, Ewuradi

skbeatzrecords stated:

it’s AKA voice for me

underkwame said:

kyer3s3 mode33 gyimie nkoaa

perrythug_pt commented:

The lady fool pass

nanaboateng579 said:

Did i hear IF or Eve

mandybulbul6 stated:

Eii ewurade

nigga_faid remarked:

Concert nkoaaaa @twinegodfather

Photo of Ras Nene and Bernice Asare dressed in leaves emerges

In a related story reported by YEN.com.gh, a photo of Ras Nene and Bernice Asare dressed in leaves emerged on social media.

The picture was captured in the forest. This got many people concluding that they were acting in a new movie with the inspiration drawn from Adam and Eve in the Bible.

