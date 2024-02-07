Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has clarified a statement she made recently during an interview after she joined Media General

According to the journalist, she never said in her interview with Naa Ashorkor that McBrown was the reason her son received death threats

The video of Nana Yaa Brefo's explanation has sparked a reaction on social media

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has released a self-recorded video in which she said Ghanaians took her earlier statements out of context.

In an earlier interview with Naa Ashorkor, Nana Yaa Brefo said she had received death threats on her son's life due to how she expresses herself vocally on political issues.

Nana Yaa Brefo says she was misquoted. Photo: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Yaa Brefo's interview with Naa Ashorkor

In the interview with Naa Ashorkor, Brefo said her job as a journalist has often put her in harm's way because of how she speaks on issues. Yaa Brefo added that due to security reasons, she even lives in three different houses.

After its release, the video caused a stir, and people seem to have taken her statements out of context.

In a new video, Yaa Brefo clarified that she was not referring to McBrown when she said she had received death threats, but instead, she was referring to the work she does.

She asked the Ghanaians to disregard any claims made by some websites about her interview.

Watch the video here.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

Kwaku said:

Talk too much

daakyehemaa said:

madam fre yen so, su an wo kasa dodo

Gifty.debrah said:

people should leave her alone

rhlovor said:

If Nana Ama can bring Nana Yaa on her show, it was silence everybody

mr.bediak said:

can she keep quiet

Nana Yaa Brefo Reveals She Left Adom TV Because Of A Misunderstanding With Nana Ama McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported Yaa Brefo left the esteemed media house Adom TV because of a feud with McBrown.

According to the famous media personality, she had a little misunderstanding with Nana Ama McBrown on air. Management had asked Nana Yaa Brefo to apologize, but she insisted there was nothing wrong with her approach to the issue, which led to her resignation.

Source: YEN.com.gh