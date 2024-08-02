Kumawood actor Lil Win handed the keys to a beautiful house to his childhood friend, who has been living in a kiosk with her family

Lil Win shared the background story that touched his heart to build the house amid court proceedings regarding the car accident that resulted in the passing of a three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw

Many people applauded him for the kind gesture, while others advised him to do the presentation without the cameras

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win moved his childhood friend from a dangerous kiosk to a beautiful house in a touching video.

Lil Win builds a house for his childhood friend and hands her the keys in the video. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win built a mansion for his childhood friend

In a video, Lil Win presented the house to his childhood friend in the presence of her husband, loved ones and family members.

Sharing a background story, Lil Win said during one of their conversations, she told him about her marital issues and that where she lived was nothing to talk home about.

He stated that her plight touched his heart and pushed him to do more for her and her family. He said that was when he made preparations with masons in the community to put up the beautiful house.

The Kumawood actor noted that being in court over the car accident in Kumasi that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy in Kumasi did not mean the building project had to be halted.

He also added that he could present the house to her because the court has moved proceedings to September 26, 2024, giving him some free time for the presentation.

In the video, Lil Win handed the keys to the lady and her family, which moved her to tears amid the cheers from well-wishers.

Video of Lil Win handing over the house to his childhood friend.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win's donation

Many people applauded Lil Win for the donation to his childhood friend and her family. Others also had issues with him presenting in front of the camera.

Below are the reactions to the video sighted on Shiny Creations on X:

@y3_sturdy said:

"Ghanaians won’t talk about this 😔"

@prepz_cater said:

Him no fit do good without camera?

@sir_JAKE6 said:

"Camera or not someone is getting a decent place of sleep, God bless him 🙏🏼"

@Suhuyini_ said:

"His lawyers are advising him well."

@GreatAmoh said:

"God bless him"

@Ademens1 said:

"That’s good news."

Lil Win donated GH¢10,000 to support Anty Naa's talk show

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win is trending after his generous donation to the management of Oyerefa FM in Kumasi.

The famous Kumawood actor also gave a young lady hundreds of Ghana cedis to support her livelihood.

Some social media users have commended the cast member and financier of A Country Called Ghana movie for supporting the popular relationship show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh