Kumawood actor was awed at how students of his school, Great Minds International, were very talented

The students were tasked to draw a portrait of the actor in a competition and in a video their final works were put on display

Many people on social media judged their final works in the comments

Founder of Great Minds International School and actor Lil Win shared a video of students who attend his school competing in a drawing competition.

Lil Win's students draw a portrait of him

The task of the competition was to draw a portrait of Lil Win. However, the grand prize of the competition was not disclosed in the post.

In the video, the art teacher of the school joined the students in the challenge. he stood in front of them with his whiteboard and began drawing the portrait himself, which he executed well.

At the end of the video, the final works of the various students were put on display which they signed off with their names.

Reacting to the video he shared, the Kumawood actor wrote:

I can draw Lilwin…. Drawing Competition was hosted in my school …. The School of creativity …. Impacting generations.. #greatminds #wezzyempire

Below is a video of how the drawing contest in Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, went.

Reactions as Lil Win's students draw a portrait of him in a competition

The video got many people judging the drawings of the students, whether their final works indeed resemble the founder of the school, Lil Win.

Below is the feedback on their drawings:

barimah_general said:

The versions of Lil Win I saw de3, mentumi nka no k3se. Great art tho

prisymario_ said:

Mr Wezzy, you're raising potential leaders ❤️❤️

kelvin.little_burniton said:

Some Lil Win I saw tho

dynamicdee_gh said:

Different shades of weezy, this is amazing

imprettyprinces said:

Wow, We keep learning everyday

danquahseven said:

Wow international art

kendis_slippers_hub said:

Promoting creativity… that’s nice.

"Lovely": Mohammed Kudus presented with a painting, showed it to his mother

YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus, in a video, received a beautiful wall painting from a fan, and he seemed very content with the artwork after unwrapping it.

An impressed Kudus showed the artwork to his mother, who was sitting close by, and she also confirmed it was beautiful.

Kudus proceeded to take a photo with the young man who made the painting, warming the hearts of social media users.

