Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people laughing when she decided to test her mother, Hajia Buari, with a brain-racking spelling question

In the video, she asked Hajia to spell candy using only two letters, and her answers got Nadia laughing hard

Many people in the comment section dropped potential answers to the question, while others warned Nadia to refrain from worrying her mother

Seasoned actress Nadia Buari has shown that she has a very close relationship with her mother, Hajia Buari. She shared an adorable video of her testing her mother's spelling using a different twist.

Nadia Buari teased her mother in a video

Nadia Buari teased her mother by asking her to spell Candy with only two letters. Her mother got confused and asked her whether she wanted her to spell Candy or say only two letters out of it.

She repeated the question, and Hajia responded in laughter by saying C and A. This got the actress laughing hard, and she noted that it was not the correct answer.

Nadia repeated the question, and her mother insisted that she did not know the correct answer. She then told Hajia not to give up and pushed her to try and come up with the correct answer.

Hajia responded by saying C and D and then changing her answer to K and D, which caused Nadia to burst out into laughter. While laughing hard, Hajia pushed her daughter away and told her to get off her.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Nadia acknowledged that she loved worrying her mother and getting on her nerves.

"I can really get on her nerves… ," she wrote.

Since her mother could not get the answer correctly, she asked her followers to comment whether they knew the correct answer to the question.

"Comment below if u know the answer ," Nadia wrote in the caption.

Below is a video of Nadia Buari teasing her mother with a spelling test.

Reactions to the video of Nadia Buari and her mother

Laughter filled the video's comment section on Nadia Buari's Instagram page as people warned her not to disturb her mother. Others also tried to answer the question as they dropped various answers.

Below are the comments on the video:

nana_agyiri_bilson said:

C AND Y

kobby_blaqboi said:

She's actually not wrong, Candy said fast is "K and D"

official_lellyko said:

Nadia stop worrying your mom wai

_priscyjoy said:

Nadia, you are worrying mummy too much

mzz_genn said:

C and Y

priscillaafua5 said:

Is the okay "kd" for meeee???

joycepayne_ said:

Typical black mom, we ain't got time for brain-racking games It's the oo oh for me

official_elisheba said:

Can and dy

