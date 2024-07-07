Fella Makafui has had an eventful first half of the year, especially with the release of her latest movie, Resonance

She was recently adjudged the movie personality of the year at the Ghana Entertainment Awards in New York

The actress stormed the event clad in a head-turning outfit befitting her new status

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who recently flew to the US to catch a break after an eventful first half of the year, was spotted at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The event held on July 6 in New York brought together numerous Ghanaian personalities, including Kwaw Kese and Sista Afia, who performed on stage.

Fella Makafui attended the awards ceremony in a beaded curve-flaunting gown by Ghanaian-based designer Einai Kala.

Fella Makafui edges Yvonne Nelson and others at GEA USA

Ghana Entertainment Awards' Best Actress/Movie Producer category featured top names, including Akofa Edjeani, Yvonne Nelson, Roselyn Ni\gisah, Benedicta Gaffah, and Fella Makafui, who emerged as the winner.

Fella starred in the movie Resonance, which received significant traction in cinemas in both Accra and Kumasi.

The movie star and executive producer mounted the stage for her award with colleagues Sista Afia and S3fa.

She said in her brief acceptance speech, "Thanks for voting for me. Thanks to God. Thanks to my management. Thanks to my colleagues. See you next time."

Ghanaians hail Fella Makafui after her award win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fella Makafui's win.

lovelives_herefre said:

I am a fan of all three beauties

kilikis_finds wrote:

The venue looks really cheap- Ghana, we can do better- ah!! ✍❤️‍

k_nitzzz noted:

She kept staring at Sefa as if she’s supposed to help her with the speech. Medikal is bleeding.

ghanaian.duchess remarked:

But we havent even seen the movie yet mpo and she’s already won an award for it?

Fella Makafui's manager patronises her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui's manager had extolled her with a heartwarming post online after her recent trip to the US.

Despite Fella having an eventful year, the actress has also had a fair share of troubles. Talk of her separation from Medikal after their four-year marriage ended and her recent stint with the police for selling unapproved beauty and wellness products.

