Chris Attoh's Star Studded Movie, Nine To Showcase At Essence Festival
- Nine, an international fantasy thriller directed by Chris Attoh, is set to be showcased at Essence festival
- The movie went up for screening at a few selected film festivals, including the Joburg Film Festival last year
- News of it being screened at the ongoing Essence festival excited many Ghanaians
Ghanaian movie star Chris Attoh directed and produced a new film last year dubbed Nine.
The movie draws from the talents and influences of leading casts, including Rosemary Zimu, famed for her role in Netflix’s “Shadow” Nigeria's Kate Henshaw and Damien D. Smith from FX’s “Snowfall”.
Chris Attoh's Nine also features top Ghanaian stars Juliet Ibrahim, Adjetey Anang, Zynnel Zuh, Sika Osei, Gideon Kojo Boakye, Ijeoma Grace Agu, Pascal Aka, Darlyn Adu-Gyamfi and Nana Akua Britwum.
Nine to showcase at Essence
Chris Attoh was recently spotted at the BET weekend in LA, where he confirmed that Nine would showcase at this year's Essence festival.
On Instagram, the actor posted, "Thrilled to be back home in LA for the always vibrant BET weekend. Elated to share that our film, Nine the movie will be screening at the upcoming Essence Film Festival. Deep gratitude to you all for all the support—Essence, we’re on our way!"
According to Chris Attoh, the movie seeks to be a great platform for collaboration and the exchange of knowledge among industry stakeholders.
Fans react to Chris Attoh's movie
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nine's showing at the Essence festival.
joycelyn.yeboah.9216 said:
The sky is your limit brother
joycemaanu2 noted:
You always put a smile on my face ❤️❤️
kosei379 remarked:
Congratulations bro, I am proud of you, you make north kaneshie proud too..
director_black_morgana_max_doe added:
Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh
