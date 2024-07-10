Lil Win composed a song of thanksgiving with Kweku Flick and made a video from the hospital recording the tune from his hospital bed after his accident

The actor received a lot of backlash from some Ghanaians for being insensitive in the wake of the tragic accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy

Kwaku Manu has also expressed his disappointment with Lil Win and his team for releasing the song

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has shared his opinion on Lil Win and his team's decision to release a song during his court case.

Kwaku Manu criticises Lil Win and his team

In an interview with blogger ZionFelix, Kwaku Manu criticised Lil Win's decision to release the song.

According to Kwaku Manu, it was too early for Lil Win and his team to release his new song as the actor still had an ongoing court case from the accident that took the life of a 3-year-old boy.

He opined that Lil Win and his team should have waited for the court to resolve his case before releasing the song.

The actor also disclosed that he has repeatedly advised Lil Win's team to be careful with their approaches when handling issues concerning the actor.

Lil Win is currently facing charges of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following his arrest on Monday, June 3, 2024, for his involvement in an accident in May. The actor could serve a 5-year jail term if he is found guilty.

Ghanaians applaud Kwaku Manu for his comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to Kwaku Manu's remarks.

"Big brother God bless you, I've learned something"

"Kweku Manu is always him. I really like him."

"I always like the way Bra Kweku talks."

Don Little criticises Lil Win for composing song amid accident drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Don Little, in a brief interview with Zionfelix, expressed his disapproval of colleague Lil Win's actions following his tragic car accident.

Lil Win, who was involved in an accident in Amakom that resulted in the death of a three-year-old, chose to compose and record a song of thanks-giving from his hospital bed. Don Little opined that this decision was both insensitive and unnecessary.

