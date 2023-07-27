Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku showed how her deep-sea scuba adventure went by posting a video on her Instagram page

She noted that the experience has been checked off her bucket list

Ghanaians admired her bravery and applauded her in the comment section

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, went deep sea scuba diving and she shared a video of her experience on her Instagram.

Naa Ashorkor goes deep sea scuba diving. Image Credit: @naa_ashorkor

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor goes deep sea scuba diving.

Naa Ashorkor was dressed in a swimming wetsuit and the appropriate scuba diving gear.

She had her oxygen tank strapped on her back which aided her in breathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video showed the fish and the rocks under the sea. She displayed her swimming skills which were captured by her guide.

Sharing the video on her page, Mrs Mensah-Doku noted that she had always wanted to check it off her bucket list.

Below is a video of Naa Ashorkor on a deep-sea scuba diving adventure.

Ghanaians admire Naa Ashorkor's bravery

Ghanaians reacted to the video as they talked about how brave she was to have taken on such an adventure.

Others asked her in jest whether she saw the Titanic during her expedition under the sea.

phina_darponzy said:

You brave oo, it’s part of my future adventure list. I know one day God willing I will fulfill it.

abena_nyarkoafrimpong commented:

You are very adventurous that is one of the reasons I love you. Keep it up

opf_trade_ventures asked:

How was the feeling like, I want to try

i_am_adwoa_diamond asked:

Please did you see the titanic?

vallerydashh stated:

Wu y3 too much wati! I love how brave and adventurous u are!!

mzz_natural_kukz said:

Eeeeiii @naa_ashorkor_ so what can’t you do again chai ❤️

flask_souvenirs remarked:

Aunty Naa lɛɛɛ no size. Ogbooo ji bo @naa_ashorkor_

kjoneslarbi said:

You are bold and adventurous@naa_ashorkor_ is

ismailkshaziaahmed stated:

This is beautiful. Can’t wait to try it.

Tracey Boakye takes her family to the park and goes swimming at a pool

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye showed how she and her family were spending their time in the US.

As part of activities for their vacation, the entire family went to a park to enjoy the merry-go-round.

They then wore their swimwear and went swimming at a public pool with their pool floats.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh