Agya Koo has called out his critics for branding him as an unintelligent and illiterate man

The veteran actor said he was more intelligent and smarter than his critics despite being illiterate

Agya Koo's response to his critics has garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Legendary Ghanaian comic actor Agya Koo threw shade at his critics, who have mocked him for being illiterate.

Agya Koo shades his critics for mocking him for being illiterate. Photo source: @real_agya_koo @realfanpageofagyakoo

Source: Instagram

Agya Koo hits back at his critics

Agya Koo took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of himself eating a bowl of fruit salad at home. During the meal, the actor stopped to respond to his critics.

In the video, he said:

"I keep hearing people say that I am illiterate on many platforms."

Agya Koo stated that despite his lack of formal education, he is more intelligent and smarter than most critics who have recently mocked him.

He said:

"I agree that I am illiterate, but I am more intelligent than some of you. Do you see me putting food in my eyes as I eat my meal?"

The actor recently received public backlash after he clashed with a group of NDC supporters at a public event. He reportedly ended his music performance at a funeral after party supporters began singing Mahama chants.

Below is the video of Agya Koo clapping back at his critics:

Reactions to Agya Koo's response to critics

Agya Koo's comments about his critics gathered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. Many hailed the veteran actor for speaking against his critics, while others criticised him.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below.

@jamesok83759905 commented:

"Stop this massa. Respect yourself."

@ENASFrimpong commented:

"This guy's body is a mood, everything about him is funny."

@Sarkodiebalaw commented:

"You are already blessed. Don't mind anybody. Legend."

@davidfrimpongg commented:

"You’re 100% right, legend. Obiaa ne ne interest."

@TynaLamle commented:

"We know you didn't type this yourself."

@jamesok83759905 commented:

"Fun fact: he doesn’t understand the word."

@Damsane1 commented:

"Yet you act and behave like one."

@Osbornologist commented:

"Immediately a child is born, he or she knows the route to his or her mouth. Knowing where to put food doesn’t make you a sensible old man."

Agya Koo recounts relationship with John Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo spoke about his relationship with former President John Mahama.

The actor stated that he held no bitterness against the NDC or its flagbearer, ahead of this year's elections.

Agya Kook said he was a statesman and would remain so regardless of who claimed power after December 7.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh