Agya Koo: Veteran Kumawood Actor Attempts To Ride Hoverboard (Video)
- Agya Koo has sparked a frenzy online after a jolly video of him enjoying quality time popped up online
- In the video, the actor was seen trying to ride a self-balancing scooter infamously known as a hoverboard
- Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the veteran Ghanaian actor
Ghanaian actor Agya Koo's relationship with his fans continues to thrive despite not being as prolific as he used to be.
These days, the actor compensates with skits and funny videos of him eating and living his best life.
A recent funny video the comedian shared online has garnered significant traction as fans share their admiration for him.
Agya Koo's attempt goes wrong
Many fans wondered how Agya Koo was going to ride the self-balancing scooter.
Known for his witty antics in his Kumawood movies, Agya Koo tricked his audience, who were rooting for him to ride the hoverboard.
In the comments section, Ghanaians shared numerous comments hailing Agya Koo, who continues to entertain them even at his age.
Agya Koo has grown to become one of Ghana's most revered comedians, loved by top stars, including rapper Sarkodie.
Fans react to Agya Koo's funny video
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo's attempt to ride a hoverboard.
Manuel Waagon said:
You see how Bobo Wayoosi was giving Agya Koo more vim, 3nso 3y3 azaa nkoaa he really wanted him to try and fall down .
Larbi K Isaac wrote:
Agya w'as3e h) by this time 3nka u have joined lil win in the hospital
Emmanuel Mensah noted:
Aaawww how I love this man err and he perfectly chooses rich song for his comedy
Sandra Akua Kwartemaa added:
Hahahaha this mum is so funny naturally
Agya Koo eats vegetables
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had stunned fans with a video on his TikTok page where he enjoyed a grand meal of vegetables and sausages.
The video showcased a beautifully arranged plate featuring pieces of tomatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli. Each vegetable was designed on the plate in a well-arranged manner, creating a visually appealing and appetising display.
