Actress and proprietress of Just Like Mama, Yvonne Nelson, got many people concerned about her well-being when she spoke with heavy breaths in a video

The actress was captured delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 of Just Like Mama

Many people applauded her for doing a fantastic job with her school, while others noticed how tired she was during her speech

Actress and founder of Just Like Mama Daycare, Yvonne Nelson, delivered a powerful speech on July 31, 2024., at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 and the inauguration of her new school, Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS).

Yvonne Nelson's speech at the Just Like Mama graduation

As the proprietress of Just Like Mama Daycare, Yvonne Nelson gave a speech applauding the Class of 2024 graduates for their outstanding achievements. She also wished them well as they advanced in their educational journey.

For her graduation look, the star actress kept it simple. She rocked a loose, long dress that hid her fine legs and curves. She wore natural makeup and styled her braids into a ponytail.

One thing about the video that got many people talking was the fact that they alleged she was heavily pregnant since she wore an oversized dress, without taking her fashion style a notch higher by slaying in a star-studded dress.

Others also noticed that while delivering her speech, she spoke with heavy breaths, getting many to conclude that the pregnancy was making her tired.

Video of Yvonne Nelson's speech.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's speech

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video posted by UTV on Instagram highlighted that Yvonne Nelson was pregnant, which made her tired, considering how she spoke with heavy breaths.

Others also commended her for her efforts to make her school beautiful and welcoming to little kids.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

blackish.bridalfans said:

"My daughter shot a commercial for the school n I can tell u it's super hygienic. U don't enter the building with ur shoes, there r provisional crocs available for u to use inside the school. Yvonne is so intentional about this n she obviously did this school out of love. 😍"

elyon_bakery said:

"The school is clean papa, everything I saw there is just clean la charley she’s done very well"

vinolia_star said:

"The pregnancy makes her look and sound tired 😢👏❤️"

mhaame_yaa7 said:

"Preggo looks good on her tho😍 yummy mummy"

khary_ne said:

"A very hard working woman❤️❤️❤️🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾. Well done Yvonne❤️"

ambitious_afia said:

"Yvonne papabi 😍😍😍the only Yaa Asantewaa. You are indeed blessed. I love u 🥰 ankasaaaa"

prioritybeddings said:

"She talking koraa u notice she is tired, God see her through 🙌🙌"

