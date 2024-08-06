Yvonne Nelson opened up about how she funded her school and how she had to sell her house to make the dream happen

The heavily pregnant actress also spoke about how she ran out of funds again and had to rely on her personal savings

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, she showed off the beautiful interior of the school and the building progress

Seasoned Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson recalled the numerous challenges she encountered building her dream school, Yvonne Nelson International School (YNIS).

Yvonne Nelson shares story of her school

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the star actress opened up about wanting to secure a bank loan to complete the school's building project after running out of funds.

She noted that one thing that stopped her from securing the loan was the unreasonable interest rates, forcing her to sell her house and some core properties.

"It is really crazy. At a point, (gets emotional) I am getting personal now. When we started the project, I had to sell my house because I went to the banks for a loan, and the percentages did not make sense," she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.

Yvonne Nelson said the house was sentimental because she shared many memories there. However, she said that was the only way to proceed with the project.

Unfortunately, despite selling the house, she ran out of funds again and had to resort to her personal savings.

Speaking about the Yvonne Nelson International School, the multifaceted movie producer showed the first phase of the building project in a video and added that she and her team would continue and go higher.

Despite the hurdles the Just Like Mama founder encountered in building her international school, she said she was not backing down.

She added that she was hopeful about the outcome, noting that the school would positively impact its students and raise several future leaders.

Below is a view of the building progress at YNIS:

Yvonne Nelson breathes heavily during speech

YEN.com.gh also reported that the proprietress of Just Like Mama raised concerns about her well-being after a recent video.

The Ghanaian actress was captured delivering a speech at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 of Just Like Mama.

Many people applauded her for doing a fantastic job with her school, while others saw how tired she was during her speech.

