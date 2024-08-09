Nana Ama McBrown, in a trending video, was spotted hanging out with Salma Mumin

The actress disclosed that she was on the set of an upcoming series with Salma Mumin

Nana Ama McBrown also shared details about the movie project, which is expected to be released on YouTube soon

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown excited her fans after a video of her hanging out with Salma Mumin and Dr Likee surfaced on social media.

Nana McBrown on set with Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself and Nana Ama McBrown chilling in a luxurious car.

The two actresses beamed with smiles as they confirmed they were on the set of a new upcoming series, Great and Mighty, in Kumasi.

Nana Ama McBrown shared further details about the upcoming movie project. She disclosed that her production company, Empress Productions, was behind the series, which is expected to be released on YouTube very soon.

In the caption of the TikTok post, Salma Mumin shared her excitement about hanging out with Nana Ama McBrown.

She wrote:

"Vibes with empress on her set 💀 Wqych out for her new series titled #greatandmighty #anticipate Cc @Nana A. McBrown."

Below is the video of Nana Ama McBrown and Salma Mumin on the set of the upcoming series:

Reactions to the video

The video of Nana Ama McBrown and Salma Mumin on set excited fans on social media, who applauded the two actresses and expressed anticipation for their Great and Mighty series. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments from social media users.

Tracey Boakye features Gloria Sarfo in movie

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye teased her fervent fans about featuring celebrated actress Gloria Sarfo in another movie, A Night With My Ex, days after hitting 100,000 subs on YouTube and earning the Silver Play Button.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a snippet of them on set, Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo shared their excitement. The post also showed Gloria Sarfo kissing a handsome young man passionately.

