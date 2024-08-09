Socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo got many people talking when she posted a throwback picture on her Instagram page

Sharing details about the memorable moment, she said it was taken after they had finished writing their BECE exams

Many people talked about the swag of the boy who stood by Poloo, while others talked about how she looked back then

Socialite and actress Akuapem Poloo caused a frenzy on social media when she posted a photo from junior high school (JHS).

Akuapem Poloo causes a stir with a JHS photo. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Akuapem Poloo's old picture

In light of Throwback Thursday, Akuapem Poloo took to her Instagram page to share a memorable moment in junior high school (JHS).

In the old picture, she and three other male classmates were dressed in their uniforms and posed in front of a tree.

In the post's caption, she expressed how stunned she was after seeing the old picture. Sharing more details about the moment, she noted that it was captured when they were done writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) exams.

Poloo, a staunch fan of American rapper Cardi B, said the school was Suhum Roman Catholic School.

"Herh lol what a throwback 🤣🤦‍♀️JHS ooo after we finished writing our BECE Exams 🤣🤷🏻‍♀️ gals Abl3 ooo people are Sending me all this why naahhh 2005 SUHUM Roman Catholic School la"

JHS picture of Akuapem Poloo.

Reactions to Akuapem Poloo's JHS picture

The boy who stood next to Poloo in the old picture stole the spotlight in the comment section as many people admired his swag and handsomeness. Others also wondered why she had mainly male friends at JHS.

Below are the reactions to the throwback photo:

salmah4reall said:

"Please tag that handsome Dude for me the one with cross necklace 😍😍😍😍😍"

akua.stella.1675 said:

"The guy with the cross necklace is handsome paaaa, I am just imagining his looks now 😍😍"

weapgee said:

"I met the one with the necklace last 3 weeks ooo yaa"

_phleodelly said:

"Swag on point 😍, how can u hate 😂😂"

maskblog_ said:

"Beautiful since day one ❤️🙌🔥"

labees_trend_gh said:

"Got swag since the 80s 😂"

ja.cklyn9827 said:

"You get swag since your childhood"

dollar_signbhord said:

"You look same as grown😍❤️"

