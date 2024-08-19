Elorm Aba, in an interview, criticised her colleague Portia Asare over claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry

The actress said that Portia Asare was unfriendly and her comments would scare investors away from the film business

Elorm Aba's criticism against Portia Asare gathered a lot of reactions, with many fans thronging the comments section

Kumawood actress Elorm Aba has slammed her colleague Portia Asare after her recent claims about juju in the Kumawood movie industry.

Kumawood actress Elorm Aba criticises Portia Asare's recent claims about juju in the Kumawood industry. Photo source: @elormaba1 @portia_boateng1

Elorm Aba criticises Portia Asare's juju claims

In an interview with Ahodwo TV, Elorm Aba spoke about her relationship with Portia Asare. The actress denied claims that she had animosity towards her colleague.

The Kumawood actress accused Portia Asare of having a bad reputation and being difficult to work with on set. She also criticised her for tarnishing the movie industry's image with her recent claims.

She said:

"I don't hate Portia Asare. I have worked with her on many occasions. I don't hate her for anything, but you don't need to make comments that will soil the image of the movie industry. You can ask every old-time producer about her reputation in the industry. She is too proud."

Elorm Aba said that juju exists in every job, but it should not be used as an excuse for the Kumawood movie industry's failure.

She added that Portia Asare did not need to make those claims as it would deter potential investors from investing in the movie industry.

She said:

"There is juju everywhere. It is all down to your attitude. You need to check your attitude. You will know your standing in life if you check your attitude. Nobody should blame the industry's failure on Juju to stop people from investing in the industry. I disagree with Portia Asare. We don't talk like that."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Elorm Aba's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans in reaction to Elorm Aba's comments about Portia Asare.

predel4 commented:

"It is not true. I know Portia Asare."

Kwabena Okyere commented:

"As if the lady is part of the juju people."

user757759477408 said:

"It's true that Portia is too know and selective."

user5461199062552 commented:

"But Portia didn’t mention anyone’s name In the interview so why has Elorm taken it soo personal hmmm."

Anatomist@7 commented:

"Portia, even seeing her facial expression when talking, tells you how she is. I don’t like her utterances."

Adomba123 commented:

"Her expression shows that she has a problem with Portia."

Portia Asare speaks on Kumawood industry's challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare shared details about the decline of the Kumawood movie industry and some of the challenges she faced.

The actress cited the intense hatred among many of her colleagues as the sole reason for the collapse of the Kumawood movie industry a few years ago.

