Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia dragged actor Aaron Adatsi into the mud after claiming he lied to her about his relationship with his baby mama

According to her, she had no idea the actor was married, adding that the hot scenes in the viral videos were for a movie, Deadly Obsession

People in the comments were unhappy about Lovia's words in the interview, as they hinted that she was chasing clout

Actress Nana Adjoa Lovia has debunked rumours about her dating actor Aaron Adatsi after videos of her engaged in steamy activities went viral on social media.

Lovia exposed Aaron Adatsi

In an exclusive interview on Zionfelix TV, Lovia said that they were only friends in the industry and that the videos of them kissing and engaging in steamy activities were from the movie, Deadly Obsession.

She said that she had never seen Aaron prior to filming the steamy scenes in the movie and that they first met on set.

"The whole time I have been seeing him in the blogs and movies. I had never met him before," she stressed.

Speaking about whether she was aware Aaron Adatsi was married to his baby mama Eyram, she said she had no idea. She hinted that she was lied to since the actor did not inform her about being married to his baby mama.

"If I meet him today, I will talk to him, But we do not have anything going on," she told Zionfelix TV.

Lovia spoke about her relationship with Aaron Adatsi.

Reactions to Lovia's words on Aaron Adatsi

Many people in the comment section hinted that Lovia's words in the interview were not tallying as they concluded that she was doing that to promote their movie, Deadly Obsession, which premiered on July 29, 2024.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

wingmxn said:

"We're cool. If I meet him today I'll talk to him" *5secs later* "nobody should tag me with him we're not talking" 😂😂😂"

TC_Oceans said:

"Immediately she said "is he married?" then u can safely conclude it was never "just friends" or this is a great publicity stunt for their movie."

Selsy said:

"This world ankasa… if you deny someone of his or her peace you won’t have your peace either 🔥"

Mr.Eff_

"But she said they just friends so wer from she was being lied to? 🙄😆😂"

💘✝️Abby03🛐💎

"By now some girls are still crushing on him🤣🤣giros de3 we don’t learn anything"

Akua_🌹🙏Delali🦋

"Is she not the new girlfriend or my eyes Dey deny me."

Aaron Adatsi looked grown in video

