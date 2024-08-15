Efia Odo criticised critics and denied reports of an alleged marriage to her ex-partner some years ago

The socialite claimed that she got married in 2019 on a recent episode of her Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast

Efia Odo later recanted her claims and confessed to making up the entire story about the alleged marriage

Ghanaian socialite turned musician Efia Odo addressed rumours of her alleged private marriage in 2019.

Efia Odo denies alleged 2019 marriage

Efia Odo took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to deny media reports about her alleged secret marriage in 2019. The socialite stated that her comments were misconstrued

The socialite expressed her disappointment with the media's coverage of the alleged marriage. She called on critics to watch her podcast to get the right information.

In a social media post, she wrote:

"Lazy bloggers ! So you can’t for once watch the podcast and draw your own conclusions ? All you people know is copy and paste. I’m disappointed in you once again! I said I was JOKING! Eiii."

In a recent episode of her Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, Efia Odo claimed that she secretly married an unidentified ex-partner in a private ceremony in 2019 during a conversation with Counselor Lutterodt and social media personalities Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland.

She added that she was married for two years before calling it quits with her former husband in 2021. She cited infidelity and financial problems on her partner's side as the cause of her divorce.

The socialite added that she knew of her ex-husband's financial woes before the marriage but had high hopes for the marriage being successful.

Later in the podcast, she confessed that she had made up the whole story of her alleged marriage and that it was a harmless joke.

Below is Efia Odo's social media post:

Reactions to Efia Odo's social media post

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in response to Efia Odo's remarks.

@Whotfisrayy commented:

"How can you say this on podcast and tell us you’re joking? Ah Odo."

@Mogyimii commented:

"Some jokes are expensive."

@snow_blvk commented:

"Aswear nobody has time to sit down and watch the whole show. We only enjoy the cut and join, and that’s where will draw our “conclusions”. You can’t tell us what to do."

@kofy_Lucki

"Some jokes are expensive if u don’t mean something don’t say it…respect."

@watchwuragh commented:

"Are those not your words?"

Counselor Lutterodt clashes with Efia Odo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counselor Lutterodt revived his past disagreements with Efia Odo on her Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast.

The controversial marriage counsellor criticised Efia Odo's fashion choice, calling it unacceptable.

