Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Lil Win, melted hearts when she shared an adorable video of their daughter on TikTok

In the video on social media, they were spotted at the poolside as Maame Serwaa played with the little girl while lying on a sun lounger

Many people expressed their joy at seeing the little girl and said it had been long since they had seen her in Maame Serwaa's TikToks

Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, shared an adorable video where she spent time with their daughter.

Maame Serwaa plays with daughter

Maame Serwaa plays with daughter

Maame Serwaa shared a memorable moment of playing with her and Lil Win's daughter at an outdoor poolside in the US.

The actor's wife laid on the sun lounger while holding the little girl. She tickled and tossed her in the air as they both smiled.

Maame Serwaa showed affection for her baby by kissing and hugging her in the video she shared on her TikTok account.

Meanwhile, on December 11, 2023, the sixth child and only daughter of Kumawood actor Lil Win, celebrated her first birthday.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's video

Many Ghanaians were excited to see Lil Win's daughter as they talked about how it had been long since they saw her feature in Maame Serwaa's TikTok videos.

In the comments section, others also talked about how well she was growing into a beautiful young girl.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of fans to the video:

nketiajoseph21 said:

"our little princess 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Fatima Suleman said:

"my sweet sister"

Atwei3 baby said:

"so beautiful 💞💞🥰🥰🥰🥰"

