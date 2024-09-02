On August 29, 667 Physician Assistants were inducted into the Medical and Dental Council at a ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre

Following the induction, the new members joyfully celebrated by dancing and singing to choral high-life music, expressing their gratitude to God

Several people who saw the video congratulated them, while others reminded them of the numerous unemployed healthcare workers Ghana has

Hundreds of Physician Assistants gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre to be inducted into the Medical and Dental Council.

The ceremony held on Thursday, August 29, 2024, saw 667 Physician Assistants get inducted.

667 Physician Assistants are inducted into the Medical and Dental Council at the Accra International Conference Centre on August 29, 2024. Photo credit: @gpaaofficial

After the official ceremony, the inductees danced to choral high-life music to express their appreciation for God and to show their joy.

In a video, the newly-inducted Physician Assistants danced to Nea Wo De Me Abedru Nie, which translates to 'How far you've brought me'.

When the song started playing, the auditorium erupted with inductees joyfully singing and dancing.

The new Physician Assistants were drawn from 17 health training institutions in the country.

Netizens comment on Physician Assistants dancing

There were varied reactions to the video online. Some congratulated the newly-inducted Physician Assistants, while others reminded them that several unemployed health workers are in the country.

@miki_djan said:

“This song carries sooo much power”

@ZumeDenis wrote:

“Congratulations to all.”

@jamesforson115 said:

“Physician Assistants have not been posted since 2020 just like allied health professionals ..let them sing the song 🤣”

@gbushiagbushia wrote:

“Next group to fight for wages”

@ericodoom said:

“They will all be out of the country soon 😭😔”

@DrSwit1 wrote:

“We are still unemployed…MEDICAL AND DENTAL COUNCIL NOT THINKING ABOUY US ,,,,,, Just conducting exams and induction that’s all”

@Abrante3Kojo1 said:

“Last last, the president will mafia them.”

