Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu, in an old video, were involved in a tense confrontation while on a movie set

The two actors fought over a gold bar while on the set of their 2024 movie, The Mall, which was shot in Kumasi

Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu's comedic acting skills made the production crew laugh hard as they shot the scene

Veteran award-winning Kumawood actors Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu, courted attention after an old video of them from a movie set surfaced on social media.

The two actors have made massive strides and have achieved legendary status for their immense contribution to the growth of the Kumawood movie industry.

In past interviews, Kwaku Manu has spoken highly of Agya Koo and has acknowledged him as the individual who helped him enter the industry and inspired many others of his generation to follow in their footsteps and contribute to the creative aspects of the Ghanaians.

Over the years, the two actors have maintained a high respect for each other and collaborated on multiple movie projects despite rumours that they were at odds.

Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu involved in scuffle

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu were spotted on the set of their 2024 movie, The Mall, with their production team as they shot a scene on a staircase.

In the movie scene, Agya Koo aggressively confronted his colleague to claim possession of a gold bar the latter had hidden in his pocket.

The two actors were fighting on the staircase before comedian and fellow actor Jeneral Ntatia interrupted their scuffle, causing them to stop fighting.

In Jeneral Ntatia's presence, Agya Koo pretended to be civil and playful. At the same time, Kwaku Manu pleaded with the former not to leave out of fear that another confrontation would resume later.

The two actors' impeccable comedic acting skills made the production crew laugh as they stood a few metres from them to capture the particular scene.

The Mall was directed by Richard N. Appiah, the director behind several Kuamwood projects, including Kwaku Manu's The Single Father. Production took place in Kumasi.

The movie premiered in Accra and Kumasi at the Royal View Cinema during the second weekend in November after the official trailer's release, which triggered anticipation and excitement among movie lovers in Ghana.

Kwaku Manu had previously shared a video of himself and his fellow co-stars Van Vicker, Prince David Osei and Aaron Adatsi going through their scripts as they prepared to shoot a scene at a plush lounge in Kumasi.

The actors also held a press conference in Kumasi before the movie's production started, where they pledged to work together to revive the local film industry, which had been on a sharp decline in recent years.

Below is the video of Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu's scuffle scene on a movie set:

