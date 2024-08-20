Frank Gharbin, in an interview, has explained why Van Vicker did not feature in Lil Win's movie A Country Called Ghana

The director disclosed that the script changed hands from him to Lil Win after the actor joined their team as the producer

Frank Gharbin said that a miscommunication between him and Van Vicker led to him dropping out of the movie project

Ghanaian movie director Frank Gharbin has explained why Van Vicker was not involved in his A Country Called Ghana movie, which featured prominent Nigerian actors.

Frank Gharbin explains Van Vicker's absence from Lil Win's movie A Country Called Ghana. Photo source: @iam_vanvicker @officiallilwin

Frank Gharbin explains Van Vicker's omission

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay, Frank Gharbin stated that he developed the idea for the movie over three years ago and had already chosen Van Vicker for a role before Lil Win's involvement.

According to him, Lil Win's involvement in the production brought about major changes to the movie's script and relegated him to the position of the director, instead of the film's producer.

"Van Vicker and I communicated about the script in the beginning. I thought it will take him about a week to go through the script. But the script changed hands from me to Lil Win so I moved from being the producer to the director."

The movie director also stated that there was a miscommunication between both parties in relation to the movie's production and that Lil Win was not responsible for Van Vicker's omission from the movie.

Frank Gharbin added that the changes made to the movie's script affected the time for production and conflicted with Van Vicker's schooling schedule.

"We wanted to use about a month to shoot the movie so Lil Win made me speak to Van Vicker again, but he thought he would be spending the full month on the movie's set. I was aware that he was going to school at that time. He told me it would affect his school schedule as he would have left the set to travel back to Accra every weekend for school."

Reactions to Frank Gharbin's comments

Van Vicker explains Lil Win's movie snub

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Van Vicker shared details about his omission from Lil Win's movie.

The actor denied claims that he rejected an offer from the team that produced A Country Called Ghana.

