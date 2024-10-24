Actress Lydia Forson celebrated her 40th birthday on October 24, 2024, and she shared beautiful photos on social media

She rocked an oversized coat that flaunted her fine legs and her curves, and her frontal lace wig was beautifully styled

Many Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to celebrate and drop sweet messages

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson turned 40 on October 24, 2024, and in light of her birthday, she shared pictures of herself slaying in an oversized coat and stylish hairdo.

Lydia Forson marks her 40th birthday in a stylish outfit. Image credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson marks her 40th birthday

Lydia Forson took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pictures and a lovely caption in light of her 40th birthday.

She rocked an oversized coat with the right sleeve lowered to show off some skin and cleavage. The outfit flaunted her fine legs and curvy figure.

The ever-gorgeous star actress wore a frontal lace wig styled in a beautiful bun. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and a simple necklace.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement about turning 40 and added hashtags that hinted at the theme of her birthday.

"F𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐡! 🥳#LydiasFabulousForty #BirthdayGirl #OctoberBorn #40thbirthday"

Lydia Forson's birthday wishes

Lydia Forson's best friend and musician, Sister Deborah and several other Ghanaian and Nigerian actresses and celebrities thronged the comment section with heartwarming birthday wishes.

Others also talked about how gorgeous she looked in the birthday photos. Below are the sweet birthday wishes:

gloriabuckman said:

"COME OOON!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Happy birthday, darling. ❤️"

baaba_ankra said:

"Slide 1 is you, happy birthday Lydia. You are everything joyful, enjoy your day❤️"

sisterdeborah said:

"The music is duuurrft but Happy Happy Birthday!!! Shoot came out 🔥🔥🔥 welcome to the 40 clurrrb. More life, more wins, more happiness 🎂♥️🎊🍾💃🏽🥳"

lauraikeji said:

"Happy birthday baby"

yvonneokoro said:

"Happy birthday little gurl..love you"

k8henshaw said:

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAR LYDIA. GOD BLESS AND KEEP YOU❤️❤️"

prayetietia said:

"Welcome to the fourth floor my fellow Scorpio 🎂🎂🎂"

Lydia Forson eats kenkey

YEN.com.gh also reported that Lydia Forson went viral after a video of her enjoying a meal of kenkey with lots of protein surfaced online.

In the caption, she jokingly noted that she was not in Ghana to deter friends from visiting her home to enjoy the meal along with her.

Many people talked about the video whetting their appetite, while others complained about the tiny kenkey ball not being enough for her.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh