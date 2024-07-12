Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people admiring the bond she shares with her adorable daughter

Showing how well her daughter was growing, she dropped pictures of her hugging her tightly and another of her kissing her on the cheek

Her powerful messages in the caption touched many hearts

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people ushing over how grown up her daughter had become in new pictures.

Nadia Buari and her daughter hugging. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari dropped new pictures of her daughter

The star actress shared a carousel post of pictures of her hugging her adorable daughter and her daughter giving her a warm kiss on her cheek.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Nadia Buari sent a touching message to her fans. She encouraged them to continue being themselves.

In the sweet message, she told them they were amazing and should be glad to be alive since they add incredible energy to this world.

Below is the sweet message Nadia wrote on her Instagram page:

If you are reading this right now, then you should know that you are an amazing person, and you add so much wonderful energy to this world by just being alive. Thank you for being you. ❤️

Below are beautiful pictures of Nadia Buari and her daughter.

Reactions to the photos of Nadia Buari and her daughter

The comment section was filled with lovely compliments from people talking about how beautiful Nadia Buari and her daughter look in the pictures. Others also analysed how well her daughter was growing as they compared how she looked in these photos to much older ones.

Those who loved the sweet message the star actress wrote in the caption also shared their thoughts in the comments. Below are the reactions to the adorable pictures:

official_lellyko said:

Eeeeiiii Ghana Beyonce nie... You will never see her daughters face da. But it's a good thing. God be with you always. ❤️❤️

iamfaithaseyo said:

Awwww. Thanks for being there for us as well. You are beautiful and your energy is superb

saint3368 said:

She's always beautiful ❤️❤️

mr_just_be_real said:

Yes best gift ever is life❤️

tquaedflieg said:

❤️❤️❤️. Have a nice weekend my sweet beautiful Nadia

director_black_morgana_max_doe said:

Awesome woman❤️

chigbo_paul said:

Thanks a lot for being @iamnadiabuari we love you!! The real definition of beauty ❤️.

Nadia told her mum to spell candy with only 2 letters, funny video went viral

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many people laughing when she decided to test her mother, Hajia Buari, with a brain-racking spelling question.

In the video, she asked Hajia to spell candy using only two letters, and her answers got Nadia laughing hard.

Many people in the comment section dropped potential answers to the question, while others warned Nadia to refrain from worrying her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh