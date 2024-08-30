Nadia Buari, in a video, was spotted spending quality time together with her mother, Hajia Buari, in one of her luxurious cars

The actress engaged in a spelling bee drill to showcase her intelligence during their bonding session

The video of Nadia Buari and her mother triggered many reactions from fans, who thronged to the comment section

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari ignited a frenzy after a video of her and her mother surfaced on social media.

Nadia Buari flaunts her mother's intelligence as she passes special bee drills. Photo source: @iamnadiabuari



Nadia Buari engages mom in spelling bee

Nadia Buari took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself hanging out with her mother Hajia Buari, in her luxurious car.

The actress and her mother, beaming with excitement and looking radiant, spent quality time together as they greeted their fans.

Later in the footage, Nadia Buari and her mother engaged in a spelling bee contest, with the latter spelling a few words to prove her smartness and intelligence.

Over the years, the actress and her mom have proven to have a strong mother-daughter relationship. Several videos on social media have shown them having a great time together.

Watch the video below:

Fans admire Nadia Buari and her mother

The video of Nadia Buari spending time with her mother, Hajia Buari, garnered reactions from fans on social media. Many were enamoured with the actress and her mom's beauty. Others also praised Nadia Buari's mother's intelligence. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Dangote commented:

"Your mummy is smart and that is why she educated you."

YOUNG MONEY@4.COM commented:

"The most beautiful woman in my life."

Mervi's Maisha commented:

"Nadia my favorite actress ♥️from DRC."

No need to explain commented:

"Is she her biological mother? both look so beautiful."

Mr Bawa TVs commented:

"My pretty Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰."

Morpheus Katulo commented:

"You look alike."

Angie cares commented:

"Beautiful mama💙."

Anonymous sound commented:

"Your mom gave you a good life."

Nadia Buari shares upcoming movie trailer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari released the trailer for her upcoming movie, Forever in a Night, which will feature Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy on her Instagram page.

The actress' new movie will star her sister, Samera Buari and prominent Ghanaian actors like Paulina Oduro, Godwin Namboh, and Queenstar Anaafi.

