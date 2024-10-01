Kumawood actor Lil Win celebrated his son's birthday with a lovely video he shared on social media that melted many hearts

Kumawood actor Lil Win celebrated his son's birthday on September 30, 2024, with a heartwarming video which he shared on social media.

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to post a memorable moment he shared with his son as they stepped out to a public space.

In the lovely video, Lil Win wore a kaftan, trousers, and church shoes, while his son wore a stylish long-sleeved top, trousers, and sneakers.

Lil Win's son was in a stroller and he played with him by wheeling him around in a playful manner. The actor turned his son around, making him laugh hard.

In the caption, the Kumawood star wrote a beautiful message celebrating his son's birthday. He wrote,

"Happy birthday to my baby boy joe baby ♥️♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🎂 God bless you ok and I love you too 🙏🙏🙏"

Ghanaians celebrate Lil Win's son

Many of Lil Win's fans thronged the comment section of the video to celebrate his son. They dropped heartwarming birthday wishes, while others left prayers.

Below are the lovely messages from fans to Lil Win's son:

angelakodyt said:

"Congratulations to you and a blessed happy birthday to your dear son.🎊🎂🎉😇🙏🏾❤️"

ericaasarenyarko said:

"Happy blessed birthday handsome 🙏🎂❤️"

her_own_boss said:

"Happy birthday king😍"

veronica_adjetey said:

"God bless his new age with Grace 🙌❤️❤️"

akua_achiaa_ said:

"Happy birthday handsome boy😍"

gloria.frempong said:

"Happy birthday to you king 🙌🙌🎉🎂🎊🎁"

