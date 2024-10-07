Global site navigation

Ofori Sarpong’s Son-In-Law Celebrates Wife On First Wedding Anniversary: “Too Cute”
People

Ofori Sarpong’s Son-In-Law Celebrates Wife On First Wedding Anniversary: “Too Cute”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • The owner of Special Ice's second daughter got married in October 2023, and the man celebrated her on their first anniversary
  • George Kofi Locher, in a touching post on Instagram, said though they have been married for a year, they had met 11 years ago
  • Locher's expression of love for Mandy was seen by many social media users who were happy for them and wished them well

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

George Kofi Locher, one of the sons-in-law of business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, shared some sweet words and images to celebrate his wife's first year of marriage.

He shared most pictures from their traditional marriage and added one throwback photo from when they were much younger.

George Kofi Locher, love, wife, Mandy, celebrate, wedding anniversary, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Special Ice, son-in-law
George Kofi Locher expresses his unfailing love for his wife, Mandy, as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo credit: kofi_locher
Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, George shared that they met for the first time on October 5, 2013, and got married exactly 10 years after.

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown admits paying homage to Mohammed Kudus after joining Kivo

“Exactly 11 years ago (5/10/13), we met for the first time…and exactly a year ago (5/10/23), we became one! It’s been the best year of my life, and I cherish every single moment with you as my better half.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

George Locher wished his wife a happy wedding anniversary and promised to love her always.

“Happy Anniversary my beautiful wife ♥️I will always love you ♥️,” he added.

Netizens congratulate couple on wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to George Locher’s post on his first wedding anniversary.

Mandyofori said:

“You belong to me and I belong to youuuu ♥️♥️♥️ I love you ♥️♥️♥️”

eddy_acquah wrote:

“Last pic is gold haha love it. Happy anniversary my bro 👊🏾❤️”

Iamqwinadepa said:

“Happy Anniversary to you both my in law and my beautiful niece and baby girl. Cheers to forever in good health, happiness and hearty memories”

Read also

Ghanaian lady surprises hubby with gifts on Boyfriend's Day: “What happened to buying boxer shorts?”

sammy__baah wrote:

“This one pass WAYS OF WADE. Happy anniversary brother 🙌”

bree_la_reine said:

“Hall 7 or Brunei. Congratulations”

Naanaimens wrote:

“Happy anniversary to you both @mandyofori @kofi_locher !! Cheers to many more beautiful years 😍😍❤️❤️🙌”

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter dances in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George and Mandy looked happy during their wedding and the bride danced all through the ceremonies.

She even danced to a song usually sung by the Children's Service, which showed that she was also a teacher in her church's Sunday School.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: