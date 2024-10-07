The owner of Special Ice's second daughter got married in October 2023, and the man celebrated her on their first anniversary

George Kofi Locher, in a touching post on Instagram, said though they have been married for a year, they had met 11 years ago

Locher's expression of love for Mandy was seen by many social media users who were happy for them and wished them well

George Kofi Locher, one of the sons-in-law of business mogul Ernest Ofori Sarpong of Special Ice fame, shared some sweet words and images to celebrate his wife's first year of marriage.

He shared most pictures from their traditional marriage and added one throwback photo from when they were much younger.

George Kofi Locher expresses his unfailing love for his wife, Mandy, as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Photo credit: kofi_locher

In an Instagram post, George shared that they met for the first time on October 5, 2013, and got married exactly 10 years after.

“Exactly 11 years ago (5/10/13), we met for the first time…and exactly a year ago (5/10/23), we became one! It’s been the best year of my life, and I cherish every single moment with you as my better half.”

George Locher wished his wife a happy wedding anniversary and promised to love her always.

“Happy Anniversary my beautiful wife ♥️I will always love you ♥️,” he added.

Netizens congratulate couple on wedding anniversary

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to George Locher’s post on his first wedding anniversary.

Mandyofori said:

“You belong to me and I belong to youuuu ♥️♥️♥️ I love you ♥️♥️♥️”

eddy_acquah wrote:

“Last pic is gold haha love it. Happy anniversary my bro 👊🏾❤️”

Iamqwinadepa said:

“Happy Anniversary to you both my in law and my beautiful niece and baby girl. Cheers to forever in good health, happiness and hearty memories”

sammy__baah wrote:

“This one pass WAYS OF WADE. Happy anniversary brother 🙌”

bree_la_reine said:

“Hall 7 or Brunei. Congratulations”

Naanaimens wrote:

“Happy anniversary to you both @mandyofori @kofi_locher !! Cheers to many more beautiful years 😍😍❤️❤️🙌”

Dr Ofori Sarpong’s daughter dances in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that George and Mandy looked happy during their wedding and the bride danced all through the ceremonies.

She even danced to a song usually sung by the Children's Service, which showed that she was also a teacher in her church's Sunday School.

