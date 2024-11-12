Agya Koo, in an interview, addressed Mr Beautiful's allegations that he sabotaged his acting career

The veteran actor said Mr Beautiful attempted to ruin his reputation and get him out of the movie industry

Agya Koo added that he maintained a close relationship with Mr Beautiful despite his allegations

Veteran Ghanaian actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has finally addressed his colleague Mr Beautiful's allegations against him.

Veteran actor Agya Koo addresses Mr Beautiful's claims that he sabotaged his acting career. Photo source: @realfanpageofagyakoo and @mrbeautifuloriginal

Source: Instagram

In recent interviews, Mr Beautiful blamed Agya Koo for the decline of the Kumawood movie industry.

He claimed that the veteran actor had a monopoly and was influential in making significant decisions related to movie production, which negatively impacted the once-thriving Kumawood movie industry.

Mr Beautiful also alleged that Agya Koo conspired with several movie producers, including Miracle Films, to sideline him from featuring in their projects and damage his acting career.

Agya Koo addresses Mr Beautiful's sabotage allegations

In an interview with Lawson Radio, Agya Koo recounted how he first encountered Mr Beautiful when he joined the cast of the Kristo Asafo Concert Party show as a member of the late Bob Santo and his friend Judas' group.

The legendary actor shared that Mr Beautiful had no acting experience before joining the weekly show in Kumasi.

Agya Koo said he had a good relationship with his colleague during their time on the movie screens and never mistreated or tarnished his reputation.

He noted that Mr Beautiful had been making the sabotage allegations against him since he and some movie producers fell out several years ago. The comic actor said Mr Beautiful once accused him of pledging not to feature in any movie with Fante actors.

According to him, Mr Beautiful attempted to ruin his reputation and get him out of the industry so he could take his role as a lead actor in many movie projects.

Agya Koo shared that despite the numerous allegations, he maintained a close relationship with Mr Beautiful, who occasionally came to his home to hang out with him.

The veteran actor said he previously decided not to address the issue and thought his colleague was making the allegations against him because of their political differences.

Agya Koo concluded that he had no ill intentions towards Mr Beautiful for making the allegations and that several movie producers had vindicated him.

Watch the video below:

Agya Koo denies feud with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo denied rumours that he is embroiled in a feud with his colleague Lil Win.

The veteran actor said that fans and some media personnel often created rivalries by comparing public figures, even with no justifiable reason.

Agya Koo clarified that he has never made negative comments about Lil Win and has no personal issues with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh