Celebrated Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has congratulated fellow Canadian based Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku on her new appointment in the National Film Authority (NFA). This comes moments after James was announced as the NFA deputy executive secretary.

James Gardiner congratulates Kafui Danku on her new appointment. Image Credit: @kafuidanku and @jamesgardinergh

James Gardiner congratulates Kafui Danku

James Gardiner took to his Instagram page to congratulate Kafui Danku on her new appointment as the NFA CEO and Executive Secretary by President John Dramani Mahama.

"Big Congratulations to you Kafui Danku-Pitcher on your appointment as CEO & Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority of Ghana by His Excellency the President John Dramani Mahama."

He further stated that their long-standing relationship in the movie industry would play a big part in filling the big shoes of the institution as they have both been appointed to the NFA.

"Our long-standing relationship in the industry will play a big part in filling the big shoes of the outfit and to continue driving the vehicle in the right direction for the betterment of our industry and the nation as a whole.

In the concluding parts of his message, the celebrated actor noted that there was a lot to be done and noted that he pledges his dedication and commitment to assist her in his full capacity.

"There’s a lot to be done and I pledge my dedication and commitment to assist you in my full capacity! See you at work! 💪🏾."

Kafui Danku responds to James Gardiner

Kafui Danku took to the comment section to respond to James Gardiner's heartfelt message congratulating her on her appointment.

In her response, she thanked him for his kind words and noted that she and him would give it their all at their new roles.

"Thank you James, we will definitely give it our all ✉️🙌🏽."

Reactions to James Gardiner's message to Kafui Danku

James Gardiner's message to Kafui Danku touched many people's hearts on her new appointment into the same institution as him.

Below are the lovely congratulatory messages for Kafui on her new appointment to the NFA:

samuel_krah said:

"This is the time to proof to the Old ones that the Youth can do something great let’s see."

cecil4christ said:

"This woman is an angel in human form😍😍😍😍Madam Kafui solute her."

goda.lone1 said:

"The congratulations to reach all the hardworking and humble once ❤️."

symplysina said:

"Awwwww this beautiful.....it's the see you at work for me."

lindabestowed said:

"Awwwww so beautiful 👏👏👏👏."

James Gardiner and Kafui Danku in photos. Image Credit: @kafuidanku and @jamesgardinergh

Roselyn Ngissah celebrates James Gardiner’s appointment

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Roselyn Ngissah congratulated James Gardiner on his appointment as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority.

The news broke on February 27, 2025, that Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, had entrusted the seasoned actor with the new role.

Beyond Roselyn Ngissah, many of Gardiner’s colleagues and devoted fans have also extended their congratulations on his latest achievement.

