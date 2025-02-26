President John Dramani Mahama has appointed media personality Kofi Okyere-Darko(KOD) as the presidential adviser on Diaspora Affairs

The founder of Rhythms On DA Runway show has received many congratulatory messages from many celebrities including Oheneyere Gifty Anti

The outstanding broadcaster and politician is married to Ghanaian fashion designer Ophelia Crossland

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prominent media figure, fashion designer, and cultural ambassador Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) has been named Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs by President John Dramani Mahama.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku confirmed his appointment on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in a Facebook post.

KOD Gets Appointment As Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, Gifty Anti And Other Star React

Source: Instagram

Obuobia announces KOD's appointment on Facebook

“With his extensive experience in connecting Ghana with its global diaspora, KOD’s appointment underscores President Mahama’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ghanaians abroad, fostering investment opportunities, and enhancing cultural and economic collaboration. My brother from another mother, go and make us proud.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaians react to KOD's appointment

Although KOD hasn't shared the news on his official social media pages, many Ghanaians have reacted to Obuobia Opoku Darko's Facebook post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abdul-Razak Failatu stated:

"Congratulations Sir."

Abena Ampofowa Obuobia Ba stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🎊🎊."

Selina Bebaako-Mensah stated:

"Big congratulations Kofi Okyere-Darko 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

Nana Kwame Addo stated:

"Congratulations to him."

Adwoa Amponsah stated:

"As much as I love KOD and feel torn in saying this his appointment shows the level of absolute contempt the presidency has shown towards the members of the NDC chapters in the diaspora."

Onasis Kobby stated:

"Congratulations."

Kasim Tijani stated:

"JM, this is totally unfair to NDC fraternity. The likes Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Rex Omar are there. They fought so well for NDC. Please learn to reward hard work."

MK Addo stated:

"Obuobia Darko-Opoku am praying for you to get your appointment. I had been following you for a while now and trust me you such a selfless and a leader to emulate."

KOD host presidential dinner

Ace broadcaster KOD was the host of the 2025 presidential dinner after President Mahama's historic inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Watch the video below:

KOD meets the AC repairer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about KOD's Rhythms On Da Runway which received intense post-event evaluations for its 2023 edition.

The debut of a young AC repairman on the event's runway was one of the highlights. Kofi Okyere Darko took a gamble on the young man before the event and assured him that he would be included in the 2023 year's Rhythms On Da Runway.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh