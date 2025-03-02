Prophet Kumchacha has pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to give him an appointment

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, he gave reasons why he was deserving of an appointment

His plea and reasons sparked a massive debate on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kumchacha, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to give him a government appointment.

Kumchacha begs President Mahama for appointment. Image Credit: @prophetkumchacha and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Kumchacha begs Mahama for an appointment

During UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Prophet Kumchacha called on President Mahama for an appointment, noting that he was deserving of such.

His statement comes after renowned fashion designer, KOD was appointed as the Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs.

Also, actor James Gardiner as the National Film Authority's (NFA) deputy executive secretary, and actress Kafui Danku as the NFA Executive Secretary, were appointed in the final week of February 2025.

In his plea, Prophet Kumchacha noted that in the section of pastors, no pastor in the country had worked harder than him.

He added that there was no pastor in the country, who had put their lives on the line for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party.

"President Mahama should do his best and give me an appointment. I would like to be the head of the clergy in the country," he said.

While begging the president on his knees, he noted that for the past four years, he had defended the NDC more than any pastor in the country.

Kumchacha suggested to President Mahama to create a special governmental organisation for pastors that he could oversee.

Speaking about the purpose of this new organisation, he noted that he would ensure that fake pastors did not take advantage of their church members.

Reactions to Kumchacha's plea to President Mahama

Below are the reactions of social media users to Kumchacha's plea to President Mahama:

taggor1 said:

"Minister of state in charge of churches 😂."

bloody_chaptez said:

"I’m sure kumchacha chop wee toffie before coming to utv 🤣🤣."

honey_peee said:

"So all the insults and name calling of Akufo-Addo was for appointment 😂😂😂."

9652_eunice said:

"You people should let Mr President rest, what is all these,his foot soldiers are dragging him for appointment, you're also here for appointment,so anyone that coughs for the party should be giving appointment ad3n?"

wingzbill said:

"I said all these people were after their stomach. He is just joking. Don't take him serious."

Kafui Danku and James Gardiner

James Gardiner and Kafui Danku, the new appointees of the NFA. Image Credit: @kafuidanku and @jamesgardinergh

Source: Instagram

Kumchacha criticises Vim Lady

YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kumchacha strongly criticised journalist Vim Lady for being the first to report on the shooting incident involving journalist Kofi Adoma in Dormaa.

He said that he personally spoke with Kofi Adoma, who informed him about his trip to Dubai.

Kumchacha expressed his disappointment, arguing that Vim Lady should have gathered more details before breaking the news.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh