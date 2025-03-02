Some players in the Ghanaian movie industry have challented the appointment of actress Kafui Danku and James Gardiner to the NFA

The Association of Ghanaian Creatives petitioned President Mahama to have their appointments rescinded, citing concerns over their competence

The group has suggested alternative candidates, including veteran filmmakers and industry experts, to take the helm of the NFA

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian movie stars, Kafui Danku and James Gardiner, have been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama to head the National Film Authority (NFA).

Actress Kafui Danku will helm affairs as the CEO and Executive Secretary, while James Gardiner will assist her as the Deputy Executive Secretary.

Some movie gurus petition President Mahama to revoke Kafui Danku and James Gardiner’s NFA appointments. Photo credit: @kafuidanku & @jamesgardinergh/IG.

Source: Instagram

Even before the duo officially begins work, some players in the Ghanaian movie industry have challenged their appointments.

A group identified as the Association of Ghanaian Creatives has launched an online petition to get Kafui and James' appointments rescinded.

According to the group, which comprises arts stakeholders, the newly appointed CEO and Executive Secretary and her deputy lack the requisite skills and competence to helm the NFA.

Consequently, the Association of Ghanaian Creatives has called on President Mahama to revoke the appointments and replace Kafui and James with more competent and visionary individuals.

"We, the undersigned members of the Association of Ghanaian Creatives, urge the government to appoint qualified, visionary leadership at the NFA. The institution must be helmed by a technocrat with deep industry knowledge, supported by a board of experienced creative professionals who can steer the sector toward revitalization and global competitiveness," they stated in the petition.

In place of Kafui Danku and James Gardiner, the group has suggested names of some individuals within the Ghanaian movie industry whom they believe are best fit for the job.

The names include George Bosompin from the National Film Institute (GAFTA), Jim Awindor, a film and television strategist, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, and veteran filmmaker and policy maker.

Others include Professor Linus Abraham, a media and communication expert, Akosua Abdallah, a film education and policy expert, and Nicole Amarteifio, a pioneering filmmaker and industry advocate.

Both Kafui Danku and James Gardiner actively campaigned for President Mahama in the 2024 general elections. Photo credit: @kafuidanku & @jamesgardinergh/IG.

Source: Instagram

Reactions to the movie industry gurus' petition

Netizens have reacted to the petition by the movie industry gurus to get Kafui Danku and James Gardiner's appointment revoked.

Below are some of the comments the post about the group's petition.

@Charlie Bwoy said:

"That group should appoint themselves for any role they want."

@Sefakor Maayaa also said:

"An industry full of hate and envy ...its a big shame for the Ghana Film Authority."

@June K Selorm commented:

"They shld hurriedly create their own gvt and appoint whoever they want to lead them. Selfish people all around."

Abla Dzifa Gomashie appointed tourism minister

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran Ghanaian actress, Able Dzifa Gomashie was appointed by President Mahama as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts.

Mrs Gomashie's appointment was praised by many stakeholders within the Ghanaian movie industry.

The veteran actress is also the Member of Parliament for Ketu South.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh