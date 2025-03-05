Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, shared an adorable video of her son, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah of when he was a baby

The video captured two years ago showed Luxury stretching with his eyes closed as he laid on his back

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about Mrs Badu Ntiamoah birthing the most beautiful babies

Seasoned actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, shared a lovely video of her third child, Luxury Badu Ntiamoah, when he was a newborn baby.

Tracey Boakye's son's baby video

On her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye shared an old video of her son Luxury being born in the United States of America.

The little boy had his eyes closed as he stretched in the video, melting the hearts of many social media users.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Tracey Boakye expressed her excitement about her son turning two on March 5, 2025.

She praised God as the day drew near for her second son to celebrate another milestone, which was his birthday.

"My luxury is turning 2 years tomorrow!!! Thank you Lord 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @luxury_akwasi_ntiamoah."

Reactions to Luxury's baby video

Many people in the comment section talked about Luxury's baby video saying that he looked very cute and adorable.

Others also noted that Mrs Badu Ntiamoah always gave birth to the most beautiful babies as they gushed over the video.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the baby video of Tracey Boakye's son, Luxury:

mzznyakoaapapabi said:

"Tracey u really bake sweet and cute babies😍❤️🔥."

starleyanimbediakoowusu said:

"Eeeeeii naaa no yie33333 😮then I need to start giving birth ooooo😍that's awesome ❤️."

abenaboampongmaa said:

"This boy is beautiful 😍."

alloteycatherine said:

"Me how l vex u since u didn't invite me, any of ur children birthdays I'm always wishing them in advance 🙏♥️."

salifaith said:

"Wow so soon 😮😍❤️🙌in addy to the prince🤴🏿."

more_mie said:

"In advance birthday to Luxury🎉.

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Awww, glorious birthday in advance Cutie 🎂🎈🥳🥰🎊."

Tracey Boakye celebrates her son

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye celebrated her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, as he turned 10 on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

The star actress shared a series of past and present photos of him on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday message.

Many Ghanaians joined in the celebration, flooding the comments section with warm birthday wishes for Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

