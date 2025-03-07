Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was the best-dressed female celebrity as Ghana celebrated its 68th Independence Day

The deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs flaunted her curves in a perfectly fit kente gown for the viral video shoot

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's beaded kente gown and accessories on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has impressed Ghanaians with her sartorial choices to celebrate Ghana's Heritage Month.

For her 68th Independence Day photoshoot, the style influencer looked magnificent in a stylish kente gown that modern-day brides can replicate for their traditional wedding celebrations.

Joselyn Dumas slays elegantly in a beaded kente gown. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Joselyn Dumas wore an off-shoulder beaded and corseted kente gown designed with a luxurious red fabric to add class and elegance to her look.

Ghanaian male fashion designer Quophi Akotuah used quality and glittering beads to create a unique pattern and also matched it with the handmade beads by Selina Beb.

Joselyn Dumas wore an expensive centre-parted bob hairstyle and heavy makeup while accessorising her look with beautiful beads.

The deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Yɛn Ara Y’Asaase Ni – This Land Is Ours 🇬🇭✨ A land woven with strength, unity, and heritage. Just like the intricate patterns of Kente, we are a nation bound by diversity yet united in purpose. Our independence is more than a moment in history—it is a reminder that we own our identity, our culture, and our future."

"This gown and accessories are more than fashion; they’re a bold statement of Ghanaian Excellence, a tribute to the resilience and beauty of our people. As we celebrate today, let’s honour the richness of our traditions, the vibrance of our colours, and the power of our unity."

"Here’s to freedom, growth, and the pride of a nation. Happy Independence Day, Ghana! ❤️💛💚."

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh