Nigerian actress Regina Daniels won the Nollywood Personality of the Year 2024 award organised by The Sun

In a post on Instagram, she thanked her supporters and explained why she was not able to attend the event

Many people congratulated and encouraged her, while others talked about her estranged husband Ned Nwoko

Celebrated Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was adjudged the Nollywood Personality of the Year 2024 and many people have applauded her recognition.

Regina Daniels bags award amid scandal

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the award her team received on her behalf on the day of the awards' ceremony.

In the caption, she thanked the organisers of the awards show, the Sun, for the huge recognition.

The Nigerian actress noted that she was not able to attend the ceremony due to unforeseen circumstances, but noted that the award was well-received and appreciated.

"Thank you THE SUN award for this huge recognition. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it in person due to some unforeseen circumstances, but award well received and appreciated."

Expressing gratitude to the organisers in her message, Regina Daniels thanked them again for the recognition and her loyal fans who have been her backbone through it all.

"Thanks again to the organisers of this award and to my ever supportive fans."

Regina Daniels shares details of her award:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' award

Many people were in awe when they saw the surname of her estranged billionaire husband Ned Nwoko listed on the certificate.

People's concerns related to swirling rumours claiming the politician was allegedly the father of Chika Ike's baby.

However, the actress has debunked the rumours and expressed her stance on the matter while Regina Daniels temporarily deactivated her Instagram.

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and several others thronged the comments section to congratulate and celebrate her.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Regina Daniels' award:

simplykeldee said:

"We are privileged to see you take the award her excellency ❤️🙌."

cindy.berry__ said:

"80% of what you acquired from that man is what you could've achieve Ur self with zero competition, firm, beauty and intelligent and you still settle for unhealthy dream."

realmercyaigbe said:

"Congratulations ❤️."

stanley_ontop said:

"Did y’all see Nwoko there?😂😂Ndi asili."

ujlove101 said:

"Daddy is trying so hard to get her back, he paid for this award Allegedly😂😂😂😂."

angeladoo_official said:

"Everywhere and everyone don mute. Congratulations mamito."

nana_a_kadi said:

"Congratulations the heart of Ned we’re always proud of you baby📌🫶🏽❤️."

lady_preshyy said:

"Tell them to erase that nwoko. Abi they no dey updated."

