Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' has responded to critics of his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero

The Kumawood actor and movie producer, in a statement, debunked suggestions that he was encouraging coup d'etats

According to Lil Win, there was merit in the criticisms, except that critics think he cannot tell such a story because he is a comedian

Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, has addressed lingering criticisms of his latest production.

Lil Win's Wezzy Empire Films Production is currently working on Ibrahim Traore: The Last African Hero, a movie seeking to portray the leadership class of Burkina Faso's military junta leader, Ibrahim Traore.

Excerpts of the new movie set to be released soon emerged online a few weeks ago, prompting harsh commentary from some critics. Kessben FM's Nana Frimpong Ziega, who is among the movie's fiercest critics, blasted Lil Win for glorifying gun culture and military rule, something he believes sends the wrong message.

See excerpts of the Ibrahim Traore movie below:

Lil Win's statement to Ibrahim Traore critics

However, Lil Win and his team have responded to the growing criticism, defending the comic actor's right to tell serious stories.

In an official press statement issued by Lil Win's publicist, Emmanuel Arhin, popularly known as Bossu Kule, the actor's team dismissed the concerns surrounding the actor’s latest film.

The statement made available to YEN.com.gh clarified that the project was not intended to promote violence or military takeovers, contrary to some public speculation.

The statement also addressed Nana Ziega's claim that Lil Win should focus only on Ghanaian stories and described his comments as narrow-minded.

"My senior brother, Nana Ziega, is saying Lil Win should not focus on Ibrahim Traore, calling him a terrorist and insisting he should only tell stories from Ghana.

"Criticising Lil Win for making a war/coup-themed movie ignores global film history. First of all, storytelling through film doesn't always mean glorification. History, whether controversial or heroic, is still history," the statement explained.

Wezzy Empire also observed that some people believe Lil Win is not the right person to tell such a story simply because he is known for comedy, and urged a shift away from that mindset.

"The fact that he is a comedian does not disqualify him from telling serious stories. If comedy is the vessel through which this story can be told and understood by the masses, then so be it," the statement emphasised.

See Lil Win's statement below:

