Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win displayed generosity after he was spotted spraying cash for school children to collect

Lil Win and several associates sprayed several bundles of cash on each other, then left the bills on the ground for the children

Ghanaians praised the actor for his act of generosity and expressed hope he would extend his kind action to their areas

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win has been praised after he sprayed money for some school kids to pick up.

Lil Win was praised for his act of generosity, which occurred on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win and his associates are spotted driving three SUV's to a parking lot.

A bodyguard came out of one of the cars to open the door for the actor, who stepped out of his car.

Lil Win came out smoking a cigar and was showered with accolades by his 'boys', who hailed him as the 'godfather' and knelt to receive his blessings.

The actor's theatrical entrance continued as his associates started spraying him with money.

The Kumawood star added his own flair to the ongoing proceedings as he pulled out wads of cash and sprayed them on the floor.

After spraying several wads of cash, Lil Win and his team got into their cars and drove away.

As they left, they screamed at a gathered group of school children to go and gather the cash.

The children excitedly ran into the parking lot and began scooping up the mountain of cash Lil Win and his associates left behind.

About a dozen children happily picked up as much cash as they could.

They all had massive smiles on their faces thinking of what to do with the money they found.

Lil Win's move was praised by social media users, many of whom hoped he will visit their neighbourhoods.

The actor has carved out a reputation as a philanthropist, operating a school that provides subsidised education to poor and needy children.

Lil Win's school, Great Minds International has received praise for expanding education access to underprivileged communities.

The actor explained his reasons for starting the school was due to his own poor educational background, which ended at primary six.

Watch Lil Win's video below.

Ghanaians react to Lil Win spraying cash

Social media users shared interesting reactions to Lil Win spraying cash for children to pick up.

Nharnhar Yaw DC said:

"See money but since yesterday I never chop 🥲"

Ocansey Suma Akweley wrote:

"Please🙏 reach our destination here in Tema New Town Bankuman police station."

NANA_AKWASI_TV 🎥📸📡🌏✈️ commented:

"The most talented artist in Ghana."

Nana Kwaku Bonsam noted:

"Ooooo my brother you are too much God bless u🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏p🥰🥰🥰🥰😂"

Blessed Snow Gh Car rentals🚘 noted:

"All be settings😁"

Qwedwolhimit143 said:

"Oh, my big bro, you are too much may God continue to be by your side 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Lil Win on Ghanaians supporting artists

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win implored Ghanaians to show support for artists during their lifetimes and not wait until they pass.

The Kumawood star said artists need to be supported to achieve success in their careers they can enjoy it while still alive.

He was speaking in the aftermath of the death of highlife legend Dada KD, who passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025.

