Lil Win Claps Back at Big Akwes, Destroys Him in Epic Video Rant: “Z-List Actor With No Talent"
- Kumawood star Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win hit back at Big Akwes after he criticised him for appearing in too many movies
- Big Akwes said Lil Win, who doubles as a producer, should cast others to play the lead of the movie's role did not suit him
- Lil Win responded by rubbishing Big Akwes' talent, saying he attacked actors who were more successful to be relevant
Ghanaian comic actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has described his colleague Big Akwes as 'a failed actor with no range'.
Big Akwes calls out 'forced' Lil Win
Big Akwes, also a Kumawood actor, recently criticised Lil Win for being too involved in the movies he produces.
He said the upcoming movie about Ibrahim Traore, the Last African Hero, should have cast someone else in the lead role.
Akwes said the movie producer should stop forcing himself into roles that did not suit him, as they made his movies unbearable to watch.
“In the movie, you played the role of the president. Meanwhile, the president's role doesn't suit you. There was someone who would fit better in that role, but he will never consider the person," Big Akwes said.
He also said aside from hogging all movie roles, Lil Win also forced himself into almost every scene in his movies, even when it did not make narrative sense.
Big Akwes cited the recent release of the Ibrahim Traore movie trailer to support his claim.
"In the trailer, you can see that he's in almost all the scenes. He wants to do it all. Doing that can make people get bored with the movie. We need to tell him the truth." he added.
The TikTok video of Big Akwes' criticism of Lil Win is below:
Lil Win reacts to Big Akwes' criticism
Speaking via his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Lil Win addressed the allegations from his colleague.
He said Big Akwes was not someone to be listened to because he was a failed actor.
Lil Win also criticised his colleague's range, claiming he could only play two roles in movies and nothing else.
"Who is Big Akwes? Is he an actor? He's not an A-lister, B-lister, or even a C-lister. This gentleman cannot act any role other than an armed robber or a priest. He cannot portray a billionaire. He’s a nobody,” he said.
He added that Big Akwes’s only way to remain relevant in the movie industry was to attack others because he lacked the talent to shine in movies.
The Instagram video of Lil Win clapping back at his fellow actor is below.
Lil Win’s reply to Akwes sparks debate
Ghanaians shared differing opinions on the video of Lil Win replying to Big Akwes. YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.
gs_africa said:
"Sometimes you have to listen and stop making noise."
kontonkyi clothing wrote:
"Brilliant 👌"
walfidyk said:
"Masa wa tu tuo, peeeeeeeee🔥🔥🔥🔥"
mista_passwohrd2004 wrote:
"Lil Win is a funny guy for real. I love you, bro."
Lil Win refuses offer to stop movie project
YEN.com.gh also reported that Lil Win declined an offer of $20,000 to end production of his Ibrahim Traore movie project.
In an interview, the Kumawood actor claimed that he had respectfully refused the generosity of the respected Ghanaian leader.
The movie is a biopic by the actor to tell the story of the Burkinabe leader, who took power in the West African country in 2022.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He started his career at GhanaCelebrities.Com in 2014 as a sports correspondent, before being promoted to head of Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games, Gaborone 2014, as a student journalist. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh