Actor Lil Win has opened up about a sinister motive to impede his upcoming Ibrahim Traore project

The Kumawood star, in a recent video, showcased an envelope full of dollars he allegedly received from a Ghanaian public leader

He claimed that the envelope was to bribe him to discontinue filming the Burkina Faso president's biopic

A huge frenzy is building up around Lil Win's upcoming film, The Last African Hero - a biopic about Burkina Faso's Head of State, Ibrahim Traore.

The actor first shared a teaser of the new movie, The Last African Hero, on May 21, with a video of him and his cast wearing military uniforms similar to the Burkinabe military leader.

According to Lil Win, aka Kwadwo Nkansah, his attempt to document Ibrahim Traore's reign so far has been criticised by some Ghanaians.

In a video he shared on May 25, the Kumawood sensation was seen flashing an envelope full of dollars.

He claimed that a respected leader offered him the money as an incentive to stop his efforts towards releasing Ibrahim Traore's biopic.

"A man I do not know came to meet me because his boss had sent him to convince me to stop the movie. He said the boss had arranged some gifts for me and my crew members if we followed his wish. For us to believe him, he offered $20k," Lil Win alleged.

Okyeame Kwame, others urge Lil Win on

Hip-life legend Okyeame Kwame is among many Ghanaians who believe in Lil Win's project and are ready to see it come to fruition.

The rapper joined other fans to encourage Lil Win to look beyond the current opposition and release the film.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as netizens react to Lil Win's upcoming film after his $20k offer.

quophiokyeame commented:

"Asem Aba!!!!! The awakening is real.PANAFRICANISM is a right."

precocious.doreen said:

"Then he should be careful with his life cz hmmmm since the person isn't a Ghanaian di3 , it's someway."

kwodwoagyeman shared:

"Why is he not allowing Burna Boy to perform in his country. Since the ppl of Burkina are all happy… May be some of you supporting this should move to Burkina."

thebiggestcarter claimed:

"It's a beautiful thing seeing africa rise and on its way to be better, but sometimes you people shouldn't be this hurry. The story just started, and you want to make movies. It would've been the best covering a documentary, but at this point, it feels so lame to push vision on the screens especially when you can't even mention his name well. 🔥🔥"

ghanaian.duchess shared:

"What right has the person got to ask them to stop the movie? Do they see Ibrahim traore as a threat or what. The man is a good leader and president and helping his people, why should a movie about him be stopped."

Lil Win mispronounces Ibrahim Traore's name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had courted attention online after a video of him attempting to pronounce Ibrahim Traore's name surfaced online.

In a recent video, Lin Win, already dressed like Ibrahim Traore, attempted to make an impression of the Sub-Saharan.

The way he pronounced the military ruler's name has garnered significant traction on social media.

